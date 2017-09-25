 
GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE To Screen As Official Selection of Zed Fest Film Festival

 
 
"Garden Party Massacre" Poster with ZEDFEST logo
"Garden Party Massacre" Poster with ZEDFEST logo
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Sept. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Audiences have another chance to see writer/director Gregory Blair's latest film, horror/comedy GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE at the 8th annual Zed Fest Film Festival.  Already part of several film festivals around the world, Blair's film will screen as an official selection of the Los Angeles based Zed Fest which runs Oct 31st through November 3rd.

The Zed Fest Film Festival was founded in 2010 to honor and acknowledge filmmakers and screenwriters who persevere against all odds to get their films made and tell their stories and who embody the spirit of passionate movie making itself.  This year, in addition to three evenings of screenings, the festival is also hosting a "Women in Film" panel.

"I'm excited to be a part of Zed Fest," Blair admits. "Many films of my friends and colleagues have screened in previous years, so it feels a little like becoming part of a family…part of a tradition." Blair said. "And it's a blessing to be able to have another screening in the L.A. area, since so many people want to see the film."

No wonder people are clamoring:  the film has already won five awards including two Los Angeles Academy of Film Awards ("Outstanding Horror/Comedy Feature" and "Outstanding Ensemble"), a Hollywood Independent Filmmaker Award for "Narrative Feature: Comedy", "Best Comedy" from the Artists and Aliens Film Festival and "Best Film" from the Lucky Strike Film Festival. It is also nominated for seven awards in the upcoming FANtastic Horror Film Festival, including "Best Feature" and "Best Comedy".

GARDEN PARTY MASSCARE is Blair's follow-up to his much-lauded DEADLY REVISIONS and is a fast-paced, wacky spoof in the vein of Shaun of the Dead and Tucker and Dale vs. Evil.  The fun begins when a friendly backyard gathering goes hilariously awry as an unexpected guest arrives.  With a pickaxe.  And an attitude.  It's a screwball brew of murder, mirth and mayhem that critics have hailed "Hilarious!", "Brilliant!" and "A Comedic wcj Romp!" (Search My Trash Filmsite, The Movie Sleuth and Geek Nerdery, respectively).

GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE is a PIX/SEE Productions film and stars Andy Gates ("Grimm"), Nichole Bagby ("On The Rocks"), Lise Hart ("Deadly Revisions"), Gregory Blair ("Love That Girl"), Dawna Lee Heising ("Samurai Cop2: Deadly Vengeance"), Matt Weinglass ("Jimmy Kimmel Live!") and David Leeper.

The official website is here: http://www.GardenPartyMassacreFilm.com

The official trailer is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELkslgjz2hE



The GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/GardenPartyMassacre

The GARDEN PARTY MASSACRE Twitter:
https://twitter.com/GardnPrtyMasacr
