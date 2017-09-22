Ring Power and Crowley Maritime Reopen the Port of San Juan

Contact

-- Ring Power Corporation has been working with Crowley Maritime Corporation to bring temporary power equipment to the Port of San Juan, Puerto Rico, where all terminals, warehouses and offices were closed and all operations suspended due to the impact of hurricanes Irma and Maria.Three Cat® XQ2000 generators and ancillary equipment and cabling were supplied by Ring Power through Crowley, providing more than 5000 kilowatts of power to enable the port to resume operations so that the island wcj can receive relief supplies and personnel.The Port of San Juan reopened on Sat., Sept. 23, and is currently open for daylight transit only.About Ring Power CorporationRing Power Corporation, North and Central Florida's Cat® dealer, is headquartered in St. Augustine, Florida. Ring Power is comprised of eight divisions and has more than 55 years of experience servicing and supporting Cat® products and allied equipment. For more information, visit www.ringpower.com.About Crowley Maritime CorporationHeadquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Crowley Maritime Corporation is a U.S. owned and operated marine solutions, transportation and logistics company providing services in domestic and international markets. Crowley Maritime was founded in 1892 and today supports six primary maritime business segments. Additional information is available at www.crowley.com.