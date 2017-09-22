 
News By Tag
* Ring Power
* Power Generation
* Temporary Power
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* St Augustine
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
28272625242322

Ring Power and Crowley Maritime Reopen the Port of San Juan

 
ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Sept. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Ring Power Corporation has been working with Crowley Maritime Corporation to bring temporary power equipment to the Port of San Juan, Puerto Rico, where all terminals, warehouses and offices were closed and all operations suspended due to the impact of hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Three Cat® XQ2000 generators and ancillary equipment and cabling were supplied by Ring Power through Crowley, providing more than 5000 kilowatts of power to enable the port to resume operations so that the island wcj can receive relief supplies and personnel.

The Port of San Juan reopened on Sat., Sept. 23, and is currently open for daylight transit only.

About Ring Power Corporation
Ring Power Corporation, North and Central Florida's Cat® dealer, is headquartered in St. Augustine, Florida. Ring Power is comprised of eight divisions and has more than 55 years of experience servicing and supporting Cat® products and allied equipment. For more information, visit www.ringpower.com.

About Crowley Maritime Corporation
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Crowley Maritime Corporation is a U.S. owned and operated marine solutions, transportation and logistics company providing services in domestic and international markets. Crowley Maritime was founded in 1892 and today supports six primary maritime business segments. Additional information is available at www.crowley.com.

Contact
Sue Miller
***@ringpower.com
End
Source:Ring Power Corporation
Email:***@ringpower.com Email Verified
Tags:Ring Power, Power Generation, Temporary Power
Industry:Energy
Location:St Augustine - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ring Power Corp PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share