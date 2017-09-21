 
September 2017





Colored bulbs discounted for the holidays

LED lighting and solutions online store offers 10% discount on all colored bulbs.
 
 
Color LED bulb from Kinyon Energy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Sept. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Kinyon Energy Lighting and Energy Solutions is running a  10% discount on colored bulbs for the holidays. These colored bulbs are all LED.

LED stands for "light-emitting diode." This product can be used in place of a regular incandescent light bulb and use only about 10% of the energy of the incandescent bulb. The reduction in energy saves you money, and also creates less heat per bulb. LED bulbs work through an electrical current that passes through a microchip, wcj which illuminates the tiny light sources we call LEDs and the result is visible and energy efficient light.

Tim Kinyon, CEO of Kinyon Energy states, "We are excited to offer these bulbs at a discount. People will enjoy their color, energy efficiency and reduction of heat per bulb. We see this as a win-win situation."

The life of an LED bulb is defined differently than other bulbs. LED bulbs don't burn out or fail like other bulbs- they experience a reduction of brightness where the LED dims slowly over time. The LED lifetime is defined as when the light output decreases by 30 percent. Many LEDs have a rated life of up to 50,000 hours. This is approximately 50 times longer than an incandescent bulb, 20-25 times longer than a halogen bulb, and 8-10 times longer than a typical CFL. For more information, go to https://www.KinyonEnergy.com

Source:Kinyon Energy
Email:***@kinyonenergy.com
