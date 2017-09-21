r2c Online is exemplary software choice for Spiers & Hartwell

spiers and hartwell2

-- Haulage company Spiers & Hartwell are the latest to sign up to r2c Online's digital fleet and workshop management platform for maximised compliance and improved productivity.Adie Lake, Operations Manager at Spiers & Hartwell, explained why they made the digital switch: "Paperwork processes just took too much time, and problems such as illegible and lost documentation were slowing operations further. Our resources were being drained on manual jobs like data input, so by using r2c we're rapidly improving the flow of our operations."Adopting the new 'Exemplar' best practice package will boost compliance management for their 120 units and trailers, including 12 brand new Scania s500s. The cloud-based system has already begun to transform their fleet operations by digitising job tracking, defect management and maintenance planning in real-time.Spiers & Hartwell's workshop processes are also being revamped with 'Inspect' for digital data capture. The 'i2i' module for cost control and automated SMR authorisation is maximising fleet and workshop efficiency further, a feature Lake feels will be a "huge benefit" for all aspects of the business.Lake was keen to explore the market before making a decision, "From the FTA partnership and through our own research, it became clear that r2c are the market leaders. The platform is easy to use and provides a central hub for all our data, so we can get everything digitally from driver checks through to completion in the workshop. The integration with FTA Vision is also a draw for us as we're an existing customer of theirs."As both a primary haulage company for major supermarkets and fresh produce specialists for wholesale markets, Spiers & Hartwell decided that now is the time to go digital. wcj Lake said, "As we continue to grow, we're looking forward to the digital future - it's definitely what the industry needs. r2c has already modernised our customer service as well as giving us instant time savings and compliance improvements."Nick Walls, Managing Director at r2c Online, commented, "We're delighted that Spiers & Hartwell have joined the r2c network. Our 'Exemplar' package has already been an incredible success, thanks to its unique Earned Recognition capabilities and FTA Vision integration. We look forward to working with Spiers & Hartwell in the coming years to help them reap in the benefits from managing their compliance digitally."r2c Online is the market-leading fleet and workshop management platform. Since its startup in 2003, the platform has been refined to perfection, enabling it to become the industry standard for online compliance and maintenance management.The r2c platform seamlessly connects over 18,000 fleets and 800 workshops across the nation, driving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of their operations and reducing risk. Some of r2c Online's customers include Scania, Iveco, Renault Trucks, Isuzu, B&M, Mick George, Fraikin, Ryder, Whistl and Tesco.com, with the platform processing and storing over 5.5 million services documents so far.