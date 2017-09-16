L.A. Wolves FC Announces Hiring of Daniel Collazo as General Manager

Eric Wynalda, Who Coached Wolves FC in UPSL 2017 Spring Season, Departs Team

-- L.A. Wolves FC is pleased to announce the hiring of Daniel Collazo as General Manager.Collazo takes a leadership role with the club, which won the UPSL 2017 Spring Season Championship, is a perennial Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup participant and has two entrants in the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) for the 2017 Fall Season.L.A. Wolves FC President Yan Skwara said, "Daniel Collazo has proven himself at every level on the Pro Development side as a talented GM with an eye for opportunity, and we are very excited that he has joined L.A. Wolves FC as the club's new General Manager. Daniel has been around the amateur and Professional level for many years and recently had tremendous success this past spring with the PDL's FC Golden State. We think Daniel is the right fit for L.A. Wolves FC at this time and we look forward to working together this season and beyond."Collazo, 33, was most recently the General Manager of FC Golden State Force (PDL). Born in Cordoba, Argentina, Collazo helped guide FC Golden State claim the PDL Western Conference championship and advance to the PDL National Semifinals.L.A. Wolves FC General Manager Daniel Collazo said, "It is very important to acknowledge what Yan Skwara and Eric Wynalda brought to the L.A. Wolves, and we will make sure the same line of tremendous success continues as we defend the Wolves' UPSL Championship and shoot to qualify for the upcoming 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup."Collazo also has had successful stints as General Manager of Irvine (Calif.)-based PSA Elite, a two-time Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup participant that gained notoriety for its 4th Round appearance against L.A. Galaxy (MLS) in 2014, and Pomona (Calif.)-based San Nicolas FC, the 2015 UPSL Champion.The club also announces Eric Wynalda has departed the club by mutual agreement.Wynalda coached L.A. Wolves FC to a 2-1 record in the 2017 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament, earning a 4-2 win over San Diego Zest FC (PDL) on March 17 and 1-0 win over Chula Vista FC (USASA) on May 17 before dropping a 1-0 result to Orange County Soccer Club (USL) on May 31.The club won 20 of 21 UPSL games with Wynalda filing out the lineup card, winning Wolves FC its first UPSL title with a 2-1 victory over California Victory FC in the wcj UPSL 2017 Spring Championship Final on Sunday, Jul 30.Skwara will step back into the technical area as the club starts the 2017 United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) 2017 Fall Season and attempts to qualify for the 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a game against Bellflower (Calif.)-based Real Sociedad on Sunday, Sept. 24.L.A. Wolves FC President and Head Coach Yan Skwara said, "We are extremely grateful to Coach Eric Wynalda for the effort Eric put into the club and the results Eric achieved during his tenure with L.A. Wolves FC. He accomplished many of the goals the L.A. Wolves FC set out to reach before the season; CalSouth Adult State Cup champions, USASA Region IV champions, UPSL champions. And even though we came up short in our run in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and at the U.S. National Amateur Cup, our successes this season are a credit to him and to many of the additional players Eric brought in to round out the squad. We wish Eric all the best."Skwara was L.A. Wolves FC's only head coach until Wynalda's hiring in March, accumulating a 47-2-5 record in three UPSL seasons and leading the club during its first Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup appearance in 2016.L.A. Wolves FC is an American Soccer club based in Los Angeles, California. We are named after the Los Angeles Wolves, who played in the United Soccer Association in 1967 and the North American Soccer League in 1968.L.A. Wolves FC is a charter member of the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) and competes in the Pro Premier Division Western Conference. The club also manages a reserve squad and oversees L.A. Wolves FC Youth Soccer Program.In addition, L.A. Wolves FC participates in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through its affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA). The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).