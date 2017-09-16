News By Tag
Information Technology (IT) and Wealth Building Are Topics of Riverside Marketing Meetup
Running a small or medium sized enterprise today is complicated. Efficient IT systems are huge benefits, but create their own learning curves. Learn from an expert. Second speaker will discuss six ways to build wealth.
Here is what you can expect from Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Matt Irving, ceo of SystemGoIT.com.
Matt Irving of SystemGo IT, one of the brightest bulbs in the information technology business, and the co-winner of the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award presented by the Riverside Chamber, is going to speak. Here's what you'll learn:
1. Learn about cheap/free technology tools that enhance productivity
2. Cybersecurity threats are real and could cost you your entire business
3. Technology is out there that will save you time and make you money
4. Learn about the holistic approach to integrated technology
5. Make your website work for you
Matt will speak for 30 minutes and take your questions.
If that isn't enough of a reason to get up early and come network with a bunch of cool business folks in downtown Riverside, then check out the second speaker.
Business Coach with Focal Point, Craig Korotko - CraigKorotko.focalpointcoaching.com/
"It doesn't matter where you are coming from … All that matters is where you are going." Brian Tracy
· Do you want more Customers?
· Do you want more Revenue?
· Do you want more Profits?
· Did you know there are 6 critical areas in your company to improve profits?
Craig Korotko will answer these critical questions and more:
Small wcj incremental changes in these 6 critical areas can result in large compounding increases in revenue and profits. Attendees will learn Brian Tracy's Way-to-Wealth formula and are guaranteed to be introduced to a very powerful business strategy that can be implemented in their business immediately to:
· Double your profits; and
· Work less while reducing stress and frustration
Craig will also speak for 30 minutes followed by Q & A
RSVP Meetup.com/Riverside-
There will be complimentary coffee, juice and carbs. Be there as early as 7:00 to help set up and start networking.
Contact
Randy Kirk
310-910-1848
***@gmail.com
