 
News By Tag
* ManagedIT
* Startup Business
* Riverside
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Riverside
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
22212019181716


Information Technology (IT) and Wealth Building Are Topics of Riverside Marketing Meetup

Running a small or medium sized enterprise today is complicated. Efficient IT systems are huge benefits, but create their own learning curves. Learn from an expert. Second speaker will discuss six ways to build wealth.
 
 
Matt Irving of SystemsGoIT.com
Matt Irving of SystemsGoIT.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* ManagedIT
* Startup Business
* Riverside

Industry:
* Computers

Location:
* Riverside - California - US

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Riverside Marketing Meetup has announced their speaker lineup for the next meeting, Friday, September 22, 7:15 a.m at the RIverside Chamber of Commerce.

Here is what you can expect from Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Matt Irving, ceo of SystemGoIT.com.

Matt Irving of SystemGo IT, one of the brightest bulbs in the information technology business, and the co-winner of the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award presented by the Riverside Chamber, is going to speak. Here's what you'll learn:

1.  Learn about cheap/free technology tools that enhance productivity

2.  Cybersecurity threats are real and could cost you your entire business

3.  Technology is out there that will save you time and make you money

4.  Learn about the holistic approach to integrated technology

5.  Make your website work for you

Matt will speak for 30 minutes and take your questions.


If that isn't enough of a reason to get up early and come network with a bunch of cool business folks in downtown Riverside, then check out the second speaker.

Business Coach with Focal Point, Craig Korotko - CraigKorotko.focalpointcoaching.com/

"It doesn't matter where you are coming from … All that matters is where you are going."  Brian Tracy

·  Do you want more Customers?

·  Do you want more Revenue?

·  Do you want more Profits?

·  Did you know there are 6 critical areas in your company to improve profits?

Craig Korotko will answer these critical questions and more:

Small wcj incremental changes in these 6 critical areas can result in large compounding increases in revenue and profits.  Attendees will learn Brian Tracy's Way-to-Wealth formula and are guaranteed to be introduced to a very powerful business strategy that can be implemented in their business immediately to:

·  Double your profits; and

·  Work less while reducing stress and frustration

Craig will also speak for 30 minutes followed by Q & A

RSVP Meetup.com/Riverside-Marketing-Meetup/events/241344782/

There will be complimentary coffee, juice and carbs. Be there as early as 7:00 to help set up and start networking.

https://www.meetup.com/Riverside-Marketing-Meetup/events/...

Contact
Randy Kirk
310-910-1848
***@gmail.com
End
Source:Randy Kirk & Associates
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:ManagedIT, Startup Business, Riverside
Industry:Computers
Location:Riverside - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Randy Kirk & Assoc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share