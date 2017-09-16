Information Technology (IT) and Wealth Building Are Topics of Riverside Marketing Meetup

Running a small or medium sized enterprise today is complicated. Efficient IT systems are huge benefits, but create their own learning curves. Learn from an expert. Second speaker will discuss six ways to build wealth.

Matt Irving of SystemsGoIT.com

Contact

Randy Kirk

310-910-1848

***@gmail.com Randy Kirk310-910-1848

End

-- The Riverside Marketing Meetup has announced their speaker lineup for the next meeting, Friday, September 22, 7:15 a.m at the RIverside Chamber of Commerce.Matt Irving of SystemGo IT, one of the brightest bulbs in the information technology business, and the co-winner of the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award presented by the Riverside Chamber, is going to speak. Here's what you'll learn:1. Learn about cheap/free technology tools that enhance productivity2. Cybersecurity threats are real and could cost you your entire business3. Technology is out there that will save you time and make you money4. Learn about the holistic approach to integrated technology5. Make your website work for youMatt will speak for 30 minutes and take your questions.If that isn't enough of a reason to get up early and come network with a bunch of cool business folks in downtown Riverside, then check out the second speaker."It doesn't matter where you are coming from … All that matters is where you are going." Brian Tracy· Do you want more Customers?· Do you want more Revenue?· Do you want more Profits?· Did you know there are 6 critical areas in your company to improve profits?Craig Korotko will answer these critical questions and more:Small wcj incremental changes in these 6 critical areas can result in large compounding increases in revenue and profits. Attendees will learn Brian Tracy's Way-to-Wealth formula and are guaranteed to be introduced to a very powerful business strategy that can be implemented in their business immediately to:· Double your profits; and· Work less while reducing stress and frustrationCraig will also speak for 30 minutes followed by Q & ARSVP Meetup.com/Riverside-Marketing-Meetup/events/241344782/There will be complimentary coffee, juice and carbs. Be there as early as 7:00 to help set up and start networking.