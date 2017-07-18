News By Tag
Small Business Author to Speak at Riverside Events July 26 and July 27
Thousands of small businesses fail every year. But thousands more succeed. There are very clear reasons for the difference. Entrepreneur Randy Kirk will share his thinking about small business success at two meetings that double as networking events.
The news is filled with stories about Amazon killing retail businesses. What are small companies to do when the odds of being successful were already less than 50% and now Amazon and other huge companies seem to be making it harder.
Randy Kirk says: "The opportunities for small solopreneur and very small businesses has never been better. The service economy provides an endless lsit of solutions for services that an older population is asking for."
But the new kinds of businesses are faced with the same issues as manufacturing and retail stores have always faced. Not enough money, changing consumer attitudes, finding the right employees, and just plain luck. Kirk, who has authored six books, countless magazine articles, and blog posts without number on small business issues offers this idea:
"Before the internet dominated as it does today, small business owners knew that they would have to spend $1000 per month or more to advertise in the Yellow Pages, through the mail, and/or in the newspaper. Today, companies are believing they can get business for free through the internet. It just isn't true."
So Kirk is speaking at Business in Action at the Riverside Chamber. BIA meets at 7:15 a.m. ever Wednesday morning. On July 26, Kirk will speak on the Website as Metaphor. "It is hard to imagine that some companies have no website in today's marketplace. It may be harder to imagine that most small business websites are barely adequate as a brochure and can't be found through search on Google."
Kirk will explain the major ingredients necessary to build an excellent website that can be found.
Then on Thursday night, the Executive Suite will host the Riverside Marketing Meetup at 5:15 p.m. This Meetup takes place at the Riverside Chamber of Commerce, also. Details are available at https://www.meetup.com/
The topic for Thursday evening will be What Are the Top Ten Success Metrics for Small Business? ... And the Top Ten Failure Metrics.
Two additional speakers will provide plenty of outstanding ideas to the expected 30 or more local business owners.
Craig Korotko, local Business Coach with Focal Point Coaching will give a personality assessment and teach the group how to do quick personality assessments on members of staff, customers, and even family members. This talk is bound to be very interesting.
John Cummings, the CEO of Advanced Capital Solutions will discuss one method of borrowing money for a business. He has been helping compies with asset based lending for over 30 years, and will talk about accounts receiveable financing, factoring, and the use of equipment or inventory for loans.
The location has limited seating, so The Executive Suite has asked that those who expect to attend RSVP at https://www.meetup.com/
Randy Kirk
310-910-1848
***@gmail.com
