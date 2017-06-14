 
Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514


Riverside Business Group Hosts Meetup, Mixer, and Tips on How to Raise Money for Your a Business

Most businesses have to raise money at some point. They might turn to credit cards, friends and family, banks, or use some of the new methods like Kickstarter or crowd funding. On June 22 at 5:15, three speakers will address these issues.
 
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - June 20, 2017 - PRLog -- You own a business or are just about to start one. Your credit cards are all maxed out. You've got all the money you're going to get from dad and Uncle Max. All is well, but you need another $50,000 (or $500,000). Where do you go to get more money?

You go to the Riverside Chamber of Commerce Thursday afternoon June 22 at 5:15 (arrive at 5:00 for networking and to grab some food). Three top professionals will give you 90 minutes of clear cut, immediately actionable, methods for raising cash in the next 60 – 90 days. Included will be:

·      Banks and SBA loans

·      Angels, Venture Capitalists, Private investors

·      Kickstarter, Fundable, Crowdfunding

John Lillywhite will give us insights into how to tap into the Venture Capital world. John has a vast background in VC, including:

   Director and VP-level marketing and Project Management:  1985-1995
   High Technology Seed Investment Business Analyst:  1995-2000.
   Business Transition Analyst where he defined growth and exit strategies.
   Teams with which he was involved was responsible for distributing over $250M over 3 years.
   Personally distributed over $300,000 of his own money.

John will deliver actionable and detailed direction on how to be successful raising funds from Angles and private investors. A brief outline of his talking points includes:

   Mandate extraction from details
   Elimination of pride-motivated decisions
   Identification of leadership inadequacies
   Identification of leadership resources.
   Previous business development resume
   Realistic valuations
   Realistic transition expectations.  (AT BEST, twice as long to make 1/2 of forecasts.)
   Concept validations
   Executive summary
   Previous investment experience
   Offering confidence

After his talk there will be a Q & A.

Also speaking on June 22 will be Justin Gilbert, Vice President Relationship Manager for Pacific Premier Bank.

Justin will detail the types of loans available through a local business bank and what banks are looking for in terms of documentation and presentation.

Our third speaker will be Randy Kirk, one of the founders of this group, and owner of Randy Kirk and Associates, a marketing consulting firm.

Randy will introduce the group to the new world of crowdfunding. Most startups and even mature businesses are not aware of the new opportunities to raise money $10 at a time using product or investment based websites such as Kickstarter or Fundable.

Randy recently helped a 25 year-old manufacturer raise $145,000 using Kickstarter.

RSVP Here:  https://www.meetup.com/Riverside-Marketing-Meetup/events/239523911/?gj=te1&rv=te1

Please RSVP so that we know how much food to buy. About 40 folks are already signed up. Please RSVP today at https://www.meetup.com/Riverside-Marketing-Meetup/events/...

The meeting is sponsored by http://theExecutiveSuite.biz, which is comprised of Craig Korotko, business coach, Gary Capolino, part-time CFO, and Randy Kirk, marketing consultant. Together or separately, they have been helping small businesses to grow in sales and profits for over 30 years.

Randy Kirk
310-910-1848
***@gmail.com
Source:TheExecutiveSuite.biz
Email:***@gmail.com
