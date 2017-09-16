 
News By Tag
* Innovation of the Year
* TEMIA
* Iot
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Wireless
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Westlake Village
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
22212019181716


TEMIA Recognizes Innovation of the Year Award Co-Winners Webbing USA Inc. and Wireless Analytics

Innovation of the Year award supports TEMIA's mission enhancing the category image to promote service quality, and raise industry standards
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Innovation of the Year
* TEMIA
* Iot

Industry:
* Wireless

Location:
* Westlake Village - California - US

Subject:
* Awards

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Sept. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- The Technology Expense Management Industry Association TEMIA voted to select Wireless Analytics and Webbing USA for its Innovation of the Year award at its recent September 11-12 meeting in San Francisco. The nomination for IoT-as-a-Service combined Webbing's global network, with the kitting, logistics, and managed services portfolio from Wireless Analytics. The offering provides an innovative "one stop" solution to meet clients' challenges in responding to exponential growth of IoT devices for enterprises.

"Wireless Analytics has been focusing more and more on solving IoT business needs and we are thrilled that our recent project, which moved a client's costly, manual process to the cloud, is being recognized by the industry," stated Erik Eames, CEO of Wireless Analytics. "TEMIA represents the best and brightest in the technology industry, and it is an honor to be voted for this award by our peers."

Steve Haddock, Webbing, VP of Business Development and Strategic Alliances said, "Managing an IOT deployment and selecting the best wireless network across locations throughout Europe and North America, is a huge challenge for enterprises that do not have IT resources, nor the budget to complete site surveys. Webbing's advanced multi-IMSI network, intelligently identifies the best Tier 1 wireless provider on each individual data session, thus eliminating the need to do extensive coverage map analysis and site surveys.  This plug and play solution, saves countless hours and frustration in deployment and ongoing management of these LTE connections."

Joe Basili, Managing Director for TEMIA (http://www.temia.org), said, "This award shines a spotlight on Wireless Analytics and Webbing USA Inc. Competitors are the toughest critics; they are also best positioned to determine which organizations truly exemplify the award criteria."

The Innovation of the Year award supports TEMIA's mission of promoting the value of technology and telecommunications management, enhancing the category image to promote service quality and innovation. TEMIA seeks to raise industry standards, recognize its members' achievements and promote the value of solutions through the Innovation of the Year Award.

The selection criteria included four factors: the degree of innovation; market response from clients, delivery of the offering and how the value proposition is being fulfilled and validated in the marketplace. The awards also aligned with the theme for TEMIA's most recent meeting which focused on "Where the Industry Is Headed". Members cast one vote at the September meeting with absentee voting for members who were unable to attend the San Francisco meeting.

About TEMIA

TEMIA's ongoing mission is to raise awareness, to improve the quality and value of solutions and to cultivate shared industry knowledge for Enterprise Technology Management, Managed Services, Expense Management, Telecommunications Management, Telecom Expense Management, TEM, Mobile Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services, MMS, Mobile Device Management MDM and Enterprise Mobility Management, EMM solutions. TEMIA seeks to do this through the development and promotion of open industry standards, and industry knowledge among solutions providers, business partners, telecom service providers, and enterprise clients. Further, TEMIA members wcj subscribe to a Code of Ethics, which clearly establishes standards and differentiates their level of commitment to their clients.

Learn more about TEMIA online at www.temia.org

Twitter:@TEMIAssoc (https://twitter.com/TEMIAssoc)

About Wireless Analytics, LLC

Wireless Analytics (http://www.wirelessanalytics.com) takes the complexity out of mobility for their clients. Wireless Analytics helps enterprise customers decrease spend with their carriers, reduce internal IT support costs, enable employee productivity and achieve ROI through mobile technology. Our CLEAN Platform™ (Communications Lifecycle Expense Analytics), a cloud-based, multi-tenant subscription application along with high-touch 24-hour support, empowers businesses through easy access to mobility expense reporting, mobility performance metrics, award-winning support and powerful online procurement, provisioning and asset tracking tools.

About Webbing

Webbing  (http://www.iamwebbing.com/) is a global data MVNO that delivers enterprise grade, international roaming and IOT services across 215 countries, offering superior network coverage across 600+ wireless carriers by dynamically selecting a provider with strong signal strength, instead of being locked into a single carrier through our advanced Multi-IMSI SIM platform.  In addition, Webbing offers cybersecurity to protect against malware and viruses along with deep packet inspection to enforce corporate compliance and policy at the network level.

Contact
TEMIA
***@temia.org
End
Source:
Email:***@temia.org Email Verified
Tags:Innovation of the Year, TEMIA, Iot
Industry:Wireless
Location:Westlake Village - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TEMIA News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share