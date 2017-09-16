News By Tag
TEMIA Recognizes Innovation of the Year Award Co-Winners Webbing USA Inc. and Wireless Analytics
Innovation of the Year award supports TEMIA's mission enhancing the category image to promote service quality, and raise industry standards
"Wireless Analytics has been focusing more and more on solving IoT business needs and we are thrilled that our recent project, which moved a client's costly, manual process to the cloud, is being recognized by the industry," stated Erik Eames, CEO of Wireless Analytics. "TEMIA represents the best and brightest in the technology industry, and it is an honor to be voted for this award by our peers."
Steve Haddock, Webbing, VP of Business Development and Strategic Alliances said, "Managing an IOT deployment and selecting the best wireless network across locations throughout Europe and North America, is a huge challenge for enterprises that do not have IT resources, nor the budget to complete site surveys. Webbing's advanced multi-IMSI network, intelligently identifies the best Tier 1 wireless provider on each individual data session, thus eliminating the need to do extensive coverage map analysis and site surveys. This plug and play solution, saves countless hours and frustration in deployment and ongoing management of these LTE connections."
Joe Basili, Managing Director for TEMIA
The Innovation of the Year award supports TEMIA's mission of promoting the value of technology and telecommunications management, enhancing the category image to promote service quality and innovation. TEMIA seeks to raise industry standards, recognize its members' achievements and promote the value of solutions through the Innovation of the Year Award.
The selection criteria included four factors: the degree of innovation; market response from clients, delivery of the offering and how the value proposition is being fulfilled and validated in the marketplace. The awards also aligned with the theme for TEMIA's most recent meeting which focused on "Where the Industry Is Headed". Members cast one vote at the September meeting with absentee voting for members who were unable to attend the San Francisco meeting.
About TEMIA
TEMIA's ongoing mission is to raise awareness, to improve the quality and value of solutions and to cultivate shared industry knowledge for Enterprise Technology Management, Managed Services, Expense Management, Telecommunications Management, Telecom Expense Management, TEM, Mobile Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services, MMS, Mobile Device Management MDM and Enterprise Mobility Management, EMM solutions. TEMIA seeks to do this through the development and promotion of open industry standards, and industry knowledge among solutions providers, business partners, telecom service providers, and enterprise clients. Further, TEMIA members wcj subscribe to a Code of Ethics, which clearly establishes standards and differentiates their level of commitment to their clients.
Learn more about TEMIA online at www.temia.org
Twitter:@TEMIAssoc
About Wireless Analytics, LLC
About Wireless Analytics, LLC

Wireless Analytics
About Webbing
About Webbing

Webbing
