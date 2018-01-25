 
News By Tag
* Telecom Expense Management
* Managed Mobility Services
* Technology Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Westlake Village
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


TEMIA Prepares for April Meeting

Managing in the Age of Disruption: Enterprise Technology Management, Managed Mobility Services, MMS, Expense Management, Telecommunications Management, Telecom Expense Management, TEM, Mobile Expense Management, Mobile Device Management
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Telecom Expense Management
* Managed Mobility Services
* Technology Management

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Westlake Village - California - US

Subject:
* Events

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - Jan. 30, 2018 - PRLog -- The Technology Expense Management Industry Association TEMIA, (http://www.temia.org) is preparing for its upcoming meeting in Nashville April 2 thru 4. The theme for the meeting is: "Managing in the Age of Disruption". Speakers will address: areas likely to disrupt the market. There will also be a focus on ways to profit from disruption and partner with emerging players to increase profits.

Mark Hearn, TEMIA President and President of Network Control, (http://network-control.com/) said, "I am really excited with the agenda and new topics the board has developed for the meeting which are designed to stimulate discussion and challenge participants.  One of the focus areas at the meeting will be industry standards and creating a "Bill of Rights" for billing with the Coalition on Billing.

David Sonenstein, TEMIA Secretary and Ezwim (http://www.ezwim.com) Executive Vice President said, "This is a unique opportunity to meet with industry peers. The venue provides a perfect environment to learn about other firms in the market and develop valuable business partnerships. Many firms will be interested to learn about privacy management and the complexities of upcoming EU requirements for GDPR."

Jane Sydlowski, TEMIA At-Large Board Member and President of AMI Strategies (http://www.amistrategies.com), said, "The exchange of ideas and specific approaches to grow our business and increase profits is welcome. I am excited with many of the topics including Artificial Intelligence, automation and other areas that are changing our market.

TEMIA attracts a diverse range of CEOs and Presidents from the industry to its meetings with a unique blend of topics and activities for its members and a select group of guests. Attendees will arrive on Monday, April 2 by 5 PM for an evening of activity at Pinewood Social.

Tuesday will offer a rich agenda of sessions with member presentations, panels and roundtable discussions. This will be followed with cocktails and dinner at Urban Grub. Wednesday, the meeting will shift to more of an internal focus with the Partnership Achievement Award selected by industry peers, Hall of Fame recognition and elections for three seats on fsbdt TEMIA's Executive Board. The meeting will officially break on Wednesday at 12 noon. This will be followed with networking activities near the hotel with country music and a trip to a nearby distillery.

About TEMIA

TEMIA's ongoing mission is to raise awareness, to improve the quality and value of solutions and to cultivate shared industry knowledge for Enterprise Technology Management, Managed Services, Expense Management, Telecommunications Management, Telecom Expense Management, TEM, Mobile Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services, MMS, Mobile Device Management MDM and Enterprise Mobility Management, EMM solutions. TEMIA seeks to do this through the development and promotion of open industry standards, and industry knowledge among solutions providers, business partners, telecom service providers, and enterprise clients. Further, TEMIA members subscribe to a Code of Ethics, which clearly establishes standards and differentiates their level of commitment to their clients.

Learn more about TEMIA online at http://www.temia.org

Twitter:@TEMIAssoc (https://twitter.com/TEMIAssoc) | LinkedIn Group:https://www.linkedin.com/groups/2015779

Contact
TEMIA
***@temia.org
End
TEMIA News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share