News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TEMIA Prepares for April Meeting
Managing in the Age of Disruption: Enterprise Technology Management, Managed Mobility Services, MMS, Expense Management, Telecommunications Management, Telecom Expense Management, TEM, Mobile Expense Management, Mobile Device Management
Mark Hearn, TEMIA President and President of Network Control, (http://network-
David Sonenstein, TEMIA Secretary and Ezwim (http://www.ezwim.com)
Jane Sydlowski, TEMIA At-Large Board Member and President of AMI Strategies (http://www.amistrategies.com), said, "The exchange of ideas and specific approaches to grow our business and increase profits is welcome. I am excited with many of the topics including Artificial Intelligence, automation and other areas that are changing our market.
TEMIA attracts a diverse range of CEOs and Presidents from the industry to its meetings with a unique blend of topics and activities for its members and a select group of guests. Attendees will arrive on Monday, April 2 by 5 PM for an evening of activity at Pinewood Social.
Tuesday will offer a rich agenda of sessions with member presentations, panels and roundtable discussions. This will be followed with cocktails and dinner at Urban Grub. Wednesday, the meeting will shift to more of an internal focus with the Partnership Achievement Award selected by industry peers, Hall of Fame recognition and elections for three seats on fsbdt TEMIA's Executive Board. The meeting will officially break on Wednesday at 12 noon. This will be followed with networking activities near the hotel with country music and a trip to a nearby distillery.
About TEMIA
TEMIA's ongoing mission is to raise awareness, to improve the quality and value of solutions and to cultivate shared industry knowledge for Enterprise Technology Management, Managed Services, Expense Management, Telecommunications Management, Telecom Expense Management, TEM, Mobile Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services, MMS, Mobile Device Management MDM and Enterprise Mobility Management, EMM solutions. TEMIA seeks to do this through the development and promotion of open industry standards, and industry knowledge among solutions providers, business partners, telecom service providers, and enterprise clients. Further, TEMIA members subscribe to a Code of Ethics, which clearly establishes standards and differentiates their level of commitment to their clients.
Learn more about TEMIA online at http://www.temia.org
Twitter:@TEMIAssoc (https://twitter.com/
Contact
TEMIA
***@temia.org
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse