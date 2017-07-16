TEMIA, Technology Expense Management Industry Association, Announces New Awards:

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.
- July 21, 2017
-- The Technology Expense Management Industry Association (TEMIA), introduces three new awards with: Innovation of the Year; Giving Back and Best Practices awards. The awards align with a meeting theme for TEMIA's September 11-12 meeting in San Francisco. Guest speakers and members will explore "where the industry is headed"
David Sonenstein, Ezwim (http://ezwim.com/)
, Executive Director and TEMIA Executive Board Secretary stated, "Industry participants are the toughest critics, but these market participants are best positioned to determine which organizations truly exemplify the award criteria. This approach avoids favoritism, and ensures that the winners have done something that is objectively outstanding."
David Hopper, CEO of Auditmacs, (http://www.auditmacs.com/)
said, "Giving Back
is in the very DNA fabric of our company, we think it's wonderful TEMIA is spotlighting these efforts. Auditmacs serves on various charity boards and donates 10% of profits to the communities we serve. We are very blessed and feel it's a privilege to try and help others who need our support."
Mitch Black, President of MOBI (http://mobiwm.com/
), and TEMIA's president, said, "This is part of a broader initiative to lead the association into its next era. Most of our members no longer consider themselves as pure TEMs. Instead they are software and/or services companies that incorporate expense management as a component of larger offerings driven by the digital transformation of the workplace. TEMIA needs to attract and recruit companies participating in MMS, EMM/UEM, MAM, M2M/IoT, App Dev and areas related to the proliferation of connected devices. The Best Practice and Innovation awards showcase our members' diverse capabilities and Giving Back helps to humanize them."
The awards support TEMIA's mission of promoting the value of technology and telecommunications management, enhancing the category image to promote service quality and innovation. Members will cast one vote for each of the three awards at the upcoming September meeting. To assure full-representation, there will be absentee voting for those that are unable to attend the meeting in San Francisco. Members are encouraged to submit their applications for these awards prior to the meeting through responses to the TEMIA newsletter and website.About TEMIA
Technology Expense Management Industry Association (http://www.temia.org/
) TEMIA's ongoing mission is to raise awareness, to improve the quality and value of solutions and to cultivate shared industry knowledge for Enterprise Technology Management, Managed Services, Expense Management, Telecommunications Management, Telecom Expense Management, TEM, Mobile Expense Management, Managed Mobility Solutions, MMS, Mobile Device Management MDM and Enterprise Mobility Management, EMM solutions. TEMIA seeks to do this through the development and promotion of open industry standards, and industry knowledge among solutions providers, business partners, telecom service providers, and enterprise clients. Further, TEMIA members subscribe to a Code of Ethics, which clearly establishes standards and differentiates their level of commitment to their clients.