TEMIA, Technology Expense Management Industry Association Board Sets New Direction
Industry Thought-Leaders Seek to Broaden Scope and Improve Results for All Clients
TEMIA is the authoritative voice for Technology and Telecom Expense Management and Solutions Providers and related areas. TEMIA's Executive Board is critical to driving greater levels of success for the organization and helping to promote the industry. In addition, the executive board works to support the organization's mission:
• Expanding the size of the market.
• Fostering ongoing performance improvement through open industry standards.
• Promoting the industry to enterprises, carriers and analysts.
• Advocating for TEMIA members.
At the meeting, members elected Mitch Black, President of MOBI, as TEMIA's new president. Black's vision reflects the industry direction with a call to expand the scope and membership base of TEMIA (http://www.temia.org/
"My primary goal as new TEMIA President is to lead the association into its next era," Black said. "Most of our members no longer consider themselves as pure TEMs. Instead they are software or services companies that incorporate expense management as a component of larger offerings driven by the digital transformation of the workplace. TEMIA needs to attract and recruit companies participating in MMS, MAM, UEM, EMM, M2M/IoT, App Dev and areas related to the proliferation of connected devices. I am honored and excited to work with the board to address this and other important industry issues."
The additional officers elected were:
• Mark Hearn, President of Network Control, Vice President.
• David Sonenstein, Executive Director of Ezwim, Secretary.
"Having been a member of the TEMIA Ethics Committee, I am thrilled to be expanding my role within TEMIA's leadership,"
Three at-large board members were also elected:
• Jane Sydlowski, President & CEO of AMI Strategies, At-Large Board Member.
• Nina Doherty, VP of Sales & Marketing of InvoiceIQ, At-Large Board Member.
• Charlie Yielding, CEO of G Squared Wireless, At-Large Board Member.
Doherty said, "I am excited to engage with the Board and TEMIA members to drive awareness of and engagement in the many facets of complexity that TEM companies serve in their solutions – managing and monitoring technology services and equipment – from fixed wireless to mobility; all through one pane of glass. The industry has evolved greatly, and I look forward to supporting the organization's initiatives to define and maintain industry standards to improve results for all TEM customers."
Returning for the second year of a two year term:
• Erik Eames, CEO of Wireless Analytics, Treasurer.
• Ralph Rodriguez, Founder & Research Fellow of Blue Hill Research, At-Large Board member.
Two outgoing board members were inducted into the TEMIA Hall of Fame. Jim Price was the outgoing President and Chris Thierry was Secretary. Both were recognized for their six years of service teamwork, leadership, promotion and contributions to TEMIA and the industry.
In addition, a wide range of members and guests networked and exchanged ideas at the meeting. There were round table discussions, fixed and mobile tracks and sessions that were structured to advance industry knowledge on a range of topics. Meeting highlights included:
• Opportunities to meet new strategic partners.
• TEMIA's purpose; core values; brand promises; key initiatives.
• Reaffirmation of the TEMIA Ethics Code.
• Industry standards for mobile and fixed Inventory.
• A panel on new ways to think about software for the industry.
• Unbelievable mobile help desk tales.
TEMIA's ongoing mission is to raise awareness, to improve the quality and value of solutions and to cultivate shared industry knowledge for Technology Expense Management, Telecommunications Management, Telecom Expense Management, TEM, Mobile Expense Management, Managed Mobility Solutions, MMS, Mobile Device Management MDM and Enterprise Mobility Management, EMM solutions. TEMIA seeks to do this through the development and promotion of open industry standards, and industry knowledge among solutions providers, business partners, telecom service providers, and enterprise clients. Further, TEMIA members subscribe to a Code of Ethics, which clearly establishes standards and differentiates their level of commitment to their clients.
Learn more about TEMIA online at www.temia.org
Twitter: @TEMIAssoc
LinkedIn Group:https://
