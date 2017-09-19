 
News By Tag
* iot chip T2M
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Semiconductors
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bournemouth
  Dorset
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
25242322212019

CCww's NB-IOT R13 Protocol-stack software is licensed by a leading IoT Chip developer

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* iot chip T2M

Industry:
* Semiconductors

Location:
* Bournemouth - Dorset - England

Subject:
* Partnerships

BOURNEMOUTH, England - Sept. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Communications Consultants Worldwide Ltd. (CCww), global innovator of 3GPP technologies has licensed its NB-IoT protocol-stack software to a leading Shanghai and Silicon Valley based developer of highly integrated and unique mixed-signal SoC solutions. This relationship, catalyzed by T2M, will enable the production of the highly integrated NB-IoT SoC chipset targeting IoT, Logistics, Smart metering, Health and Fitness markets.

NB-IoT (Narrow-Band Internet-of-Things) is the future global solution to low-cost and low-power for cellular machine-to-machine connectivity, for use in metering, telematics, security… where very low maintenance and up to 10-years battery-life are required. CCww's NB-IoT R13 Protocol-stack SW is enabling chip manufacturers and module manufacturers to rapidly enter the market with small-footprint, broadly-tested, and stable SW. R14 is under development, and will be wcj available in 2Q18.

CCww's CEO, Richard Carter, said, "NB-IoT is CCww's latest cellular Protocol-stack SW, in a long history of protocol-stack development. We are excited to be working with our latest licensee to enable a sector-leading NB-IoT SoC, which will push back boundaries of performance and efficiency for the next generation of IoT."

Nigel Dixon, CEO of T2M, remarked "Our global relationships in the semiconductor market coupled with our extensive expertise in wireless semiconductor technology enabled us to join the latest licensee with a leading NB-IOT protocol-stack SW and support provider, to take them through integration, certification and mass deployment. We are excited to be enabling companies to build leadership products with our clients' state-of-the-art technologies".

About CCww

CCww has been developing, licensing and supporting embedded 3GPP protocol stack software to leading global mobile players since 2000; more than 3 Billion devices have been manufactured using CCww technology. CCww is currently licensing a portable Release 13/14 NB-IoT UE protocol stack, with extensive integration, conformance-testing, and support services. To further increase our licensees' market reach, an upgrade to CAT-M1 is planned for mid-2018. For more information, please visit: www.ccww.co.uk

About T2M

T2M is the world's largest independent global semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated production of IoT, wireless, consumer and automotive electronics devices. Located in all key tech clusters around the world, our senior management team provides local access to leadership companies and technology.For more information, please visit www.t-2-m.com

Contact
Malavika G
***@t-2-m.com
End
Source:T2M
Email:***@t-2-m.com Email Verified
Tags:iot chip T2M
Industry:Semiconductors
Location:Bournemouth - Dorset - England
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
T2M UG News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share