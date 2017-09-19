News By Tag
CCww's NB-IOT R13 Protocol-stack software is licensed by a leading IoT Chip developer
NB-IoT (Narrow-Band Internet-of-
CCww's CEO, Richard Carter, said, "NB-IoT is CCww's latest cellular Protocol-stack SW, in a long history of protocol-stack development. We are excited to be working with our latest licensee to enable a sector-leading NB-IoT SoC, which will push back boundaries of performance and efficiency for the next generation of IoT."
Nigel Dixon, CEO of T2M, remarked "Our global relationships in the semiconductor market coupled with our extensive expertise in wireless semiconductor technology enabled us to join the latest licensee with a leading NB-IOT protocol-stack SW and support provider, to take them through integration, certification and mass deployment. We are excited to be enabling companies to build leadership products with our clients' state-of-the-
About CCww
CCww has been developing, licensing and supporting embedded 3GPP protocol stack software to leading global mobile players since 2000; more than 3 Billion devices have been manufactured using CCww technology. CCww is currently licensing a portable Release 13/14 NB-IoT UE protocol stack, with extensive integration, conformance-
About T2M
T2M is the world's largest independent global semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated production of IoT, wireless, consumer and automotive electronics devices. Located in all key tech clusters around the world, our senior management team provides local access to leadership companies and technology.For more information, please visit www.t-2-m.com
Contact
Malavika G
***@t-2-m.com
