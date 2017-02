DSR launches its ZBOSS 3.0, LightLink, GreenPower on CSEM RF

Contact

Malavika Garimella

***@t-2-m.com Malavika Garimella

End

-- DSR, a company with decades of wireless communication embedded software stack development experiences, has announced that its ZBOSS 3.0 ZigBee 3.0 software is supporting CSEM 802.15.4 solution."Integrating our ZBOSS 3.0 ZigBee MAC and Protocol Stack Software with CSEM RF was a logical next step for us. With this, CSEM RF IP customers can add ZigBee capability to their BLE chips by simply making a software upgrade" said Anatoli Pechkov, Founder & CEO, DSR Corporation.To provide a complete integrated ZigBee solution, DSR Corporation worked closely with its strategic partner, CSEM, the Swiss research and technology organization, whose IcyTRX RF IP has been licensed to a growing number of market-leaders for BLE applications."Our dual mode BLE 5/ZigBee RF IP is designed to be the smallest and lowest power RF IP on the market," said Alain-Serge Porret, VP Integrated and Wireless Systems, at CSEM. "The integration with DSR's ZigBee Protocol Stack Software furthers our strategy to provide our customers with a fully integrated solution for any IP supplier they choose, be it DSR for ZigBee, Mindtree, CEVA or Alpwise for BLE"."We at T2M continue to offer system level solutions in partnership with industry leaders, to accelerate customers' time to market.combined withstate of the artenables the rapid development of ZigBee chipsets. The CSEM RF IP is pre-integrated with Mindtree BLE 5 LL and SW, enabling customers to quickly integrate dual mode ZigBee/BLE5 capability into their chipsets" remarked Nigel Dixon, CEO, T2M.DSR Corporation is a professional software and product development firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. DSR Corporation has been developing products in wireless technology since 2001 releasing cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) systems since 2006. The DSR ZigBee offering is an entire suite of software solutions that support ZigBee technology needs. DSR is the ultimate end-to-end IoT partner for many companies around the world. For more information, connect with DSR at www.ioticity.solutions ( https://www.design- reuse.com/exit/? urlid=29463 ). To learn more about ZBOSS 3.0, please visit www.dsr-zboss.com CSEM—technologies that make the differenceCSEM, founded in 1984, is a Swiss research and development center (public-private partnership)specializing in microtechnology, nanotechnology, microelectronics, system engineering, photovoltaics and communications technologies. Around 450 highly qualified specialists from various scientific and technical disciplines work for CSEM in Neuchâtel, Zurich, Muttenz, Alpnach,and Landquart.Further information is available at www.csem.chT2M is the world's largest independent global semiconductor technology provider, delivering complex system-level solutions for communications and consumer devices. The company supplies state-of-the-art complex technology from tier one semiconductor providers for development of systems solutions for mobile, IoT (internet of things), wearable technology products, consumer electronics, digital TV, security and image processing. It also delivers high-volume silicon-proven production IP as a complete SoC (system-on-chip)design database or individual IP blocks extracted from it. T2M was founded in 2010, and now has a team of 30 people located in key high-tech clusters in the USA, Europe, Europe, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Singapore and India. For more information please visitwww.t-2-m.com