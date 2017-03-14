News By Tag
Telink Semiconductor & Unitec Semicondutores join forces to address IoT market in Latin America
The partnership, established by T2M, is designed to take various forms including direct wafer supply, IP licensing, and custom product development.
The launch of joint marketing in the Latin America region is planned as early as March 2017 and includes an innovative Bluetooth 4.2 integrated microcontroller.
Telink's CEO, Wenjun Sheng, said, "We are very excited about this win-win partnership (with Unitec). The Latin America market has huge growth potential and is of strategic importance to Telink. By partnering with Unitec, we are better positioned than ever, to bring our state of the art wireless technologies to meet the fast growing demand in the IoT market."
José Vidal, Vice President of Unitec, added, "With this IC, we begin the market prospection of wireless IoT by addressing the Latin American market with a multi-standard device. Furthermore, it also incentivizes partners to consider joint development of semiconductor chips in the near future."
Nigel Dixon, CEO of T2M, remarked "Our extensive connections in the semiconductor industry across key global tech clusters, enabled us to bring together Telink and Unitec to forge this strategic partnership. We are excited to be a part of this leadership team that will drive the Wireless IoT market in this region".
About Unitec Semicondutores
Unitec Semicondutores is the biggest and the most modern semiconductor fab in the Southern Hemisphere. Located in Brazil, the company is working to improve the technology sectors in the country and in Latin America. Unitec has wide capability to design and develop products by acting in the whole integrated circuits production process for smart cities, smartcards, industrial applications and life sciences. The company has IoT as an important business focus for its technologies. Unitec has as shareholders the Brazilian National Economic and Social Development Bank (BNDES), Corporación America, Minas Gerais Development Bank (BDMG), IBM Corporation, Matec and WS In Tecs.
About Telink
Founded in 2010 by seasoned industry veterans, Telink Semiconductor, headquartered in Shanghai, is focused on IoT connectivity chipset solutions for various IoT applications such as smart lighting, smart homes and industry applications etc., with a product portfolio that addresses all major wireless communications protocols including Bluetooth Smart, ZigBee, 6LoWPAN/Thread and HomeKit. As one of EE Times 2016's emerging silicon companies to watch, Telink has a leading position in BLE (Bluetooth low energy) mesh-based solutions and all-in-one multi-mode IoT connectivity chip, with annual sales of over 200 million RMB and major customers such as GE, Philips, and Haier etc.
About T2M
T2M is the world's largest independent global semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated production of IoT, wireless, consumer and automotive electronics devices. Located in all key tech clusters around the world, our senior management team provides local access to leadership companies and technology.For more information, please visit www.t-2-m.com
