Community Church at Tellico Village will provide support resources to NAMI

-- Judi Evans, NAMI Tennessee Regional Coordinator announced, "If someone you love in Loudon County or nearby areas has a mental illness, there's a new source of support for you in Loudon County TennesseeShe continued by saying, "That resource is an affiliate of NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, that has been formed by local families and will hold its first meeing on Monday, October 16, 2017, 6:00 pm at Community Church at Tellico Village."The address of The Community Church at Tellico Village is 130 Chota Center,Loudon, TN 37774. For directions or more information phone 865 -458-1516, or email mail@tellicochurch.orgWhen asked why the Community Church at Tellico Village has stepped forward, Senior Pastor, Dr. Stephen Prevatte responded by saying, "People with mental illness need a place to land…to be loved and accepted. We're here, we have the facilities, we want to be a resource to provide a meeting place for the support group."Although, the facilities for the support group will be located in the Community Church at Tellico Village, the group will be open to all. Not just church members, or just to Tellico wcj Villagers, but anyone in Loudon County and the nearby area who may need support for mental illness."Mental illness is much more common than people realize, and it can affect anyone," says Anne Kuzara, NAMI Loudon Leader. "One in every five Tennesseans will suffer from a mental illness. Whether we realize it or not, we all know someone who has mental illness. That's why we need NAMI in Loudon County. Many families live with mental illness every day, and the most important thing NAMI does is help families find support."NAMI Loudon holds monthly support groups for friends and family members. The group will also offer classes for parents and caregivers to help them cope with day-to-day issues like self-care, medications and crisis management. For more information about NAMI LoudoncallLocated at 130 Chota Lane, Tellico Village, TN our services are at 8:00 a.m. and 10:15 am on Sunday. We call ourselves a "community" church because we believe Jesus made himself available to the whole world-not just a little group of select people. We're not overly troubled by folks who come to us with different beliefs, ideas, or experiences. We find reason to "commune" with each other not because we all think or believe alike, but because we are all seeking the same thing – a Way to a better world, a Truth that sets people free, and a Life that is abundantly full and meaningful.NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. Today, we are an association of hundreds of local affiliates, state organizations and volunteers who work in your community to raise awareness and provide support and education that was not previously available to those in need.