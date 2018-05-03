News By Tag
Internationally acclaimed relationship expert to speak at The Community Church at Tellico Village
Leslie Vernick best selling author and relationship coach to speak at the Women's Conference on June 1-2 on Why Relationships Matter.
Those women who attend the upcoming Women's Conference will learn not only why relationships matter, but what to do about those relationships that may need mending.
Vernick, a winner of the American Association of Christian Counselors Caregiver of the Year Award will lead four sessions that cover:
Your relationship with yourself'
Your relationship with God.
Your relationship with others.
How to mend broken Relationships.
The conference which begins Friday June 1 with registration at 5:30 pm, and adjourns on Saturday June 2 at 2:00 pm is open to all women of all denominations.
"The Community Church at Tellico Village is an Interdenominational church, open to all. It is the spirit of our church that we want to invite not just our own women members, but all women who are interested in attending this conference,"
According to Vernick, "Attendees of the conference will learn what was revealed by the most extensive Harvard research study ever undertaken."
Tickets purchased prior to June 1 are $55, if purchased the door on June 1 and 2 will be $60. The location of The Community Church at Tellico Village is 130 Chota Center Loudon, TN 37774.
For more information and full schedule visit the CCTV website www.tellicochurch.com or call 865 458 1516.
About The Community Church as Tellico Village: The Church is located in Tellico Village at 130 Chota Center and is celebrating its 30th anniversary year. As an interdenominational church. CCTV is open to all denominations.
The church celebrates two worship services on Sundays at 8:00 am and 10:15 am. Holy Communion is served every week at the 8:00 am service and the first Sunday of the month at the 10:15 am service.
Visit the Church website http://www.tellicochurch.com/
About Leslie Vernick: https://www.leslievernick.com Leslie Vernick is a popular speaker, author, and licensed clinical social worker and relationship coach.
She is the author of seven books, including the best selling, The Emotionally Destructive Relationship and her most recent The Emotionally Destructive Marriage.
Leslie has been a featured guest on Focus on the Family Radio, Family Life Today with Dennis Rainey, Moody Mid-Day Connection and writes a regular column for WHOA Women's Magazine. Internationally, she's spoken in Canada, Romania, Russia, Hungary, the Philippines, British Virgin Islands and Iraq.
In 2013, she received the American Association of Christian Counselors Caregiver of the Year Award.
She's been married to Howard for 38 years and together have two grown children and three grandchildren.
Leslie received her Masters degree in Clinical Social Work from the University of Illinois and has received post-graduate training in Biblical Counseling as well as Cognitive Therapy. Leslie is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in Pennsylvania.
