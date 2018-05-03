 
News By Tag
* Relationships
* Community Church
* Leslie Vernick
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Tellico Village
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
9876543


Internationally acclaimed relationship expert to speak at The Community Church at Tellico Village

Leslie Vernick best selling author and relationship coach to speak at the Women's Conference on June 1-2 on Why Relationships Matter.
 
 
Leslie Vernick provides insight on why relationships matter at CCTV.
Leslie Vernick provides insight on why relationships matter at CCTV.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Relationships
Community Church
Leslie Vernick

Industry:
Lifestyle

Location:
Tellico Village - Tennessee - US

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. - May 8, 2018 - PRLog -- "The Women's Conference at The Community Church at Tellico Village (CCTV) is held every other year," Says Nancy Owen, Women's Ministry Coordinator. "This year we're excited to have someone of Leslie Vernick's stature at the 2018 Conference.She's intelligent, articulate, and weaves in scripture and scriptural principals that are applicable to relationships."

Those women who attend the upcoming Women's Conference will learn not only why relationships matter, but what to do about those relationships that may need mending.

Vernick, a winner of the American Association of Christian Counselors Caregiver of the Year Award will lead four sessions that cover:
Your relationship with yourself'
Your relationship with God.
Your relationship with others.
How to mend broken Relationships.

The conference which begins Friday June 1 with registration at 5:30 pm,  and adjourns on Saturday June 2 at 2:00 pm is open to all women of all denominations.

"The Community Church at Tellico Village is an Interdenominational church, open to all. It is the spirit of our church that we want to invite not just our own women members, but all women who are interested in attending this conference," says Owen.

According to Vernick,  "Attendees of the conference will learn what was revealed by the most extensive Harvard research study ever undertaken." https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=3&v=DCGOq...

Tickets purchased prior to June 1 are $55, if purchased  the door on June 1 and 2 will be $60. The location of The Community Church at Tellico Village is 130 Chota Center Loudon, TN 37774.

For more information and full schedule visit the CCTV website www.tellicochurch.com or call 865 458 1516.

About The Community Church as Tellico Village: The Church is located in Tellico Village at 130 Chota Center and is celebrating its 30th anniversary year. As an interdenominational church. CCTV is open to all denominations.

The church celebrates two worship services on Sundays at 8:00 am and 10:15 am. Holy Communion is served every week at the 8:00 am service and the first Sunday of the month at the 10:15 am service.

Visit the Church website http://www.tellicochurch.com/ to learn more about core values, ministries, music programs, to watch a worship service and much more.

About Leslie Vernick: https://www.leslievernick.com Leslie Vernick is a popular speaker, author, and licensed clinical social worker and relationship coach.
She is the author of seven books, including the best selling, The Emotionally Destructive Relationship and her most recent The Emotionally Destructive Marriage.

Leslie has been a featured guest on Focus on the Family Radio, Family Life Today with Dennis Rainey, Moody Mid-Day Connection and writes a regular column for WHOA Women's Magazine. Internationally, she's spoken in Canada, Romania, Russia, Hungary, the Philippines, British Virgin Islands and Iraq.

In 2013, she received the American Association of Christian Counselors Caregiver of the Year Award.

She's been married to Howard for 38 years and together have two grown children and three grandchildren.

Leslie received her Masters degree in Clinical Social Work from the University of Illinois and has received post-graduate training in Biblical Counseling as well as Cognitive Therapy. Leslie is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker in Pennsylvania.

Contact
Nancy Owen
***@gmail.com
End
Source:The Community Church at Tellico Village
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Relationships, Community Church, Leslie Vernick
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Tellico Village - Tennessee - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Max A. Pooch PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share