September 2017
Join in the "Talk Like A Pirate" Day Celebration

What's Your Pirate IQ? Fun New Book To Test Your Pirate Knowledge Just Relased
 
ST. LOUIS - Sept. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- In the U.S. national "Talk Like A Pirate" day is September 19th making this Tuesday the perfect opportunity to crack open a flask of rum, gather together all your closest mateys and celebrate all things pirate!

This year as you contemplate ways to remember those blood-thirsty adventurers of the high seas, you can put your pirate IQ to the test with a variety of piratical themed games in a new book released this summer titled, wcj The Ultimate Party Games Book.

A unique collection of games for parties with all kinds of themes from birthdays to holidays, showers, Oscar trivia and regional themes, The Ultimate Party Games Book by Elizabeth A. Miller, also contains seven specialized quizzes just about pirates.

Test your knowledge of legendary buccaneers, real ships, historical facts, Hollywood swashbucklers, and of course real pirate lingo. Play alone or in groups and the one with the most correct answers sails away with victory as king or queen of the pirates!

So get your booty in gear and claim your copy of The Ultimate Party Games Book today. Available at amazon.com or Elizabeth Miller's author site http://www.emillerbooks.com now.

Contact
Innovative Writing Works
***@innovativewriting.com
End
Source:
Email:***@innovativewriting.com Email Verified
Trivia Book, Pirate Games
Books
St. Louis - Missouri - United States
