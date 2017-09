Join in the "Talk Like A Pirate" Day Celebration

What's Your Pirate IQ? Fun New Book To Test Your Pirate Knowledge Just Relased

-- In the U.S. national "Talk Like A Pirate" day is September 19th making this Tuesday the perfect opportunity to crack open a flask of rum, gather together all your closest mateys and celebrate all things pirate!This year as you contemplate ways to remember those blood-thirsty adventurers of the high seas, you can put your pirate IQ to the test with a variety of piratical themed games in a new book released this summer titled, wcjA unique collection of games for parties with all kinds of themes from birthdays to holidays, showers, Oscar trivia and regional themes,by Elizabeth A. Miller, also contains seven specialized quizzes just about pirates.Test your knowledge of legendary buccaneers, real ships, historical facts, Hollywood swashbucklers, and of course real pirate lingo. Play alone or in groups and the one with the most correct answers sails away with victory as king or queen of the pirates!So get your booty in gear and claim your copy oftoday. Available at amazon.com or Elizabeth Miller's author site http://www.emillerbooks.com now.