NorthTree Associates Introduces OWON XDS3064E n-in 1 Multi-Function Oscilloscope
The OWON XDS3064E n-in-1 Oscilloscope is the latest product release from OWON. With up to 14‐bit resolution, the XDS series offers the best solution for those who need to measure small signals or be able to read details from a large signal.
Additionally, the OWON XDS3064E Oscilloscope is complete mobile test station. It has incorporated the ultra‐thin design of the OWON SDS series oscilloscope along with its capability of being a complete test station.
The XDS3064E adds to its flexibility the following modules:
* 60MHz / 100MHz Bandwidth, 1GS/s sample rate
* 8-bit, 12-bit or 14-bit high resolution ADC
* 40M record length 45,000 wfms/s waveform refresh rate
* Low back ground noise
* 8 inches 800 x 600 high resolution multi-touch screen, better operation experience
* SCPI, and LabVIEW supported
* Multi- trigger, and bus decoding function
* Multi-interface integration - USB host, USB device, USB port for PictBridge, LAN
* Xvisual - The 3G Oscilloscope Technology Platform from OWON - your powerful n-in-1 on-site measurement station
OWON XDS series oscilloscopes come with the OWON 3rd generation technology platform ‐ Xvisual, which advances the performance of the XDS series oscilloscopes over other oscilloscopes available. The new Xvisual platform consists of 3 parts: Low Base Noise, 40M Record Length, 75,000 wfms/s Refresh Rate. One of the main benefits of Xvisual is ease at which the measurement of small signals can be read, and the ability to fully restore the true status of signals.
The XDS series oscilloscope software, provides advanced trigger and protocol decoding functions to wcj help engineers analyze bus protocols and quick positioning. The embedded Wi‐Fi module ensures computers and cell phones can share the display screen to view and control the oscilloscope. Users can also check and save waveform data via App. By saving data via the App, data can be shared between other users.
With its large 8 inch capacitance touch screen (800 x 600), the OWON XDS3064E Oscilloscope has been designed to look and act similar to a Smartphone – thus being intuitive and easy to start using right out of the box.
Established in 2004, NorthTree Associates (Cologne, MN) is a North American Master Distributor for OWON oscilloscopes, multimeters, spectrum analyzers, waveform generators, and programmable power supplies. NorthTree Associates provides unique OWON Electronic Test & Measurement tools for design engineers, test engineers and production engineers. http://www.northtreeassociates.com/
