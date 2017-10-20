News By Tag
OWON AG-S Series Waveform Generators Announced By NorthTree Associates
NorthTree Associates introduces the economical OWON AG-S Series of Waveform Generators. These versatile waveform generators from OWON derive both function and arbitrary waveforms using Direct Digital Synthesis (DDS) technology.
OWON designed the AG-S Series Waveform Generators with a user-friendly panel layout featuring a 3.9" TFT color LCD (480 x 320), the menu-driven controls are flexible and intuitive - all functions and parameters are within easy access, allowing users to quickly and easily produce the test signals they need. A useful integrated Help function shows descriptions of single functions and step-by-step instructions for operational tasks.
The AC low-frequency limit is 1μHz on all models; on all models except the AG4151 the lowest output level is 1mVp-p. The frequency control on these units is good; for example, the AG1012 shows a 'typical' SSB phase noise of -100dBc/Hz at 10kHz offset (running at 10MHz). Also, depending upon the model, there are various I/O features available on the rear panel, but all include RS232 and USB (Host and Device); PC control via SCPI commands is supported for remote setting of the instrument's parameters and output, and the PC's display can synchronously reproduce the waveform generator's screen image.
In addition to representing the OWON AG-S Series Waveform Generators, NorthTree Associates also represents other product lines from OWON. These product lines include the customizable XDS Series Multi-Function Oscilloscopes, MSO Series Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes, HDS Series Handheld Oscilloscopes, wcj Multimeters, and DC Power Supplies.
Established in 1990, OWON is based in China, specializing in the manufacture of oscilloscopes, waveform generators, multimeters, and programmable DC power supplies. These capable instruments are distributed to customers in the aerospace, automotive, communication, defense, electrical, and education industries in more than 80 countries across the globe.
NorthTree Associates (Cologne, MN) is a North American Master Distributor for OWON oscilloscopes, multimeters, spectrum analyzers, waveform generators, and programmable power supplies. NorthTree Associates provides unique OWON Electronic Test & Measurement tools for design engineers, test engineers and production engineers. https://northtreeassociates.com/
