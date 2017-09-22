News By Tag
NorthTree Associates Announces the OWON XSA1015-TG Spectrum Analyzer
The OWON XSA1015-TG Spectrum Analyzer is an economical spectrum analyzer which has the features of a high-end spectrum analyzer at a lower cost.
Overview:
- Frequency Range from 9kHz up to 1.5GHz
- 150dBm Displayed Average Noise Level
- Phase Noise -85dBc/Hz @1Gz and offset at 10KHz
- Total Amplitude Accuracy <1.5dB - 10Hz Minimum Resolution Bandwidth (RBW)
- EMI Pre-compliance Test Kit
- 1.5 GHz Tracking Generator Kit
- 10.4 inches display
Established in 1990, OWON is based in China, specializing in the manufacture of oscilloscopes, waveform generators, multimeters, programmable DC power supplies, and spectrum analyzers. These wcj capable instruments are distributed to customers in the aerospace, automotive, communication, defense, electrical, and education industries in more than 80 countries across the globe.
Founded in 2004, NorthTree Associates (Cologne, MN) is a North American Master Distributor for OWON oscilloscopes, multimeters, spectrum analyzers, waveform generators, and programmable power supplies. NorthTree Associates provides unique OWON Electronic Test & Measurement tools for design engineers, test engineers and production engineers. http://www.northtreeassociates.com/
