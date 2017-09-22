 
Industry News





NorthTree Associates Announces the OWON XSA1015-TG Spectrum Analyzer

The OWON XSA1015-TG Spectrum Analyzer is an economical spectrum analyzer which has the features of a high-end spectrum analyzer at a lower cost.
 
 
WACONIA, Minn. - Sept. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- For those who either have a limited budget or are working as a hobbyist, the OWON XSA1015-TG Spectrum Analyzer is a good alternative to a high-end, expensive spectrum analyzer. The XSA1015-TG supports frequency range of 9kHz up to a 1.5GHz. It also has an intuitive user-friendly large 10.4-inch screen which displays real-time data in an easy to read fashion. The minimum resolution bandwidth of 10Hz, can easily distinguish the weak frequency gap. The OWON XSA1015-TG has a -150dBm displayed average noise level which assures that the unit will not interfere with the actual data and can observe a weaker signal. The XSA1015-TG provides EMI pre-compatibility capabilities to accurately test and diagnose electromagnetic interference.

Overview:

- Frequency Range from 9kHz up to 1.5GHz

- 150dBm Displayed Average Noise Level

- Phase Noise -85dBc/Hz @1Gz and offset at 10KHz

- Total Amplitude Accuracy <1.5dB - 10Hz Minimum Resolution Bandwidth (RBW)

- EMI Pre-compliance Test Kit

- 1.5 GHz Tracking Generator Kit

- 10.4 inches display

Established in 1990, OWON is based in China, specializing in the manufacture of oscilloscopes, waveform generators, multimeters, programmable DC power supplies, and spectrum analyzers. These wcj capable instruments are distributed to customers in the aerospace, automotive, communication, defense, electrical, and education industries in more than 80 countries across the globe.

Founded in 2004, NorthTree Associates (Cologne, MN) is a North American Master Distributor for OWON oscilloscopes, multimeters, spectrum analyzers, waveform generators, and programmable power supplies. NorthTree Associates provides unique OWON Electronic Test & Measurement tools for design engineers, test engineers and production engineers. http://www.northtreeassociates.com/

Source:
Email:***@northtreeassociates.com Email Verified
