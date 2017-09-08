News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NorthTree Associates Announces OWON XDS3202E n-in-1 Digital Oscilloscope
The OWON XDS3202E n-in-1 Digital Oscilloscope is the latest product release from OWON. With 8‐bit resolution, the XDS3202E oscilloscope is the best solution for those who need to measure small signals or be able to read details from a large signal.
Designed with high-performance in mind, the OWON XDS3202E has an 8-bit resolution ADC, which restores the waveform fully. Coupling this with a 40M record length and a fast 75,000 wfms/s high waveform refresh rate, the OWON XDS3202E Oscilloscope easily captures abnormal signals or rare events. Thus the user is provided an extensive view of their testing waveform. With an extremely deep 40M record length, the OWON XDS3202E Oscilloscope can capture more data at one time than most other oscilloscopes on the market.
With its capability of being a complete test station, the XDS3202E adds to its flexibility the optional modules:
· * A 25MHz Arbitrary Waveform Signal Generator – in a single or dual channel option. When using the dual channel option, each channel is totally isolated. Being an 8-bit model, a user has the additional option of choosing 50MHz signal generator.
· * Multimeter Module - a 4000 count multimeter module option, with the capabilities to measure the voltage, current, resistance, and capacitance of a signal(s).
· * Wi-Fi Communications Interface - the Wi-Fi Module has 2 modes: Wi-Fi AP and Wi-Fi STA. Wi-Fi AP is to make the oscilloscope act as a hot spot. A user can use a mobile device or computer to connect to the oscilloscope. This will allow a user to access and use the software inside a mobile device/computer to control and monitor the oscilloscope. When the oscilloscope is set to Wi-Fi STA, it allows the oscilloscope to connect with a router, making it accessible on the same local area network as a user's computer. In this situation, one computer can control and have access to multiple oscilloscopes at the same time.
· * Battery - makes it portable in use. It contains 13200mA power, which lasts about 4 hours. Easy to install and remove. The float measurement is possible continuously supported while the unit is being powered by the battery. It also prevents the channels from ground disturbance(
· * Data Logger - the XDS Oscilloscope comes with 1ppm frequency stability to make it more accurate in data logging. Other oscilloscopes on the market only come with a 50ppm or 100ppm capability reading.
OWON XDS3202E n-in-1 digital oscilloscopes come with the OWON 3rd wcj generation technology platform ‐ Xvisual, which advances the performance of the XDS series oscilloscopes over other oscilloscopes available. The new Xvisual platform consists of 3 parts: Low Base Noise, 40M Record Length, 75,000 wfms/s Refresh Rate. One of the main benefits of Xvisual is ease at which the measurement of small signals can be read, and the ability to fully restore the true status of signals.
The XDS series oscilloscope software, provides advanced trigger and protocol decoding functions to help engineers analyze bus protocols and quick positioning. The embedded Wi‐Fi module ensures computers and cell phones can share the display screen to view and control the oscilloscope. Users can also check and save waveform data via App. By saving data via the App, data can be shared between other users.
Established in 2004, NorthTree Associates (Cologne, MN) is a North American Master Distributor for OWON oscilloscopes, multimeters, spectrum analyzers, waveform generators, and programmable power supplies. NorthTree Associates provides unique OWON Electronic Test & Measurement tools for design engineers, test engineers and production engineers. www.northtreeassociates.com
Contact
NorthTree Associates
Cologne, MN
***@northtreeassociates.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse