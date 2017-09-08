News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
EasyVote and PrintElect Enter into Reseller Agreement for Election Management Software
EasyVote expands sales footprint through partnership with PrintElect, a leading, election supplies and services company
"PrintElect is excited by the opportunity to expand our product lineup to include EasyVote's suite of software", said Owen Andrews, President. "In preparation for this agreement, we've spoken with a number of EasyVote customers, and they tell us conclusively that EasyVote's software is affordable for every sized election office, effective in streamlining a wide variety of tasks and their customer support are excellent".
EasyVote's Election Management Platform is made up of five different applications, assisting election offices in how they run elections: EasyPollWorker (end to end poll worker management), EasyCampaignFinance (campaign finance filings and disclosure), EasyInventory (manage voting equipment and supplies), EasyFocus (election project management), and EasyVote Voter Services (mobile app for communication between the elections office and the general public). EasyVote's Election Management Platform, designed specifically for elections offices, is built upon a combination of best-in-class cloud and mobile technologies. EasyVote's platform ensures the highest levels of data security, eliminates the burden on IT departments to host and support the software, and enables rapid implementation and training.
"This partnership with PrintElect will continue to accelerate our company's position as the leading election management software company in the United States", remarked Ron Davis, EasyVote Solutions CEO. "PrintElect has outstanding relationships nationally and in many states covered by this agreement, and together, we believe we can help more city, county, and state election offices wcj hold effective elections at a lower cost and higher voter satisfaction."
ABOUT EASYVOTE
EasyVote Solutions, based in Atlanta, GA is a leading provider of election management software to election offices across the United States. In cooperation with city, county, and state election offices across the United States, EasyVote ensures its products deliver the features that election offices require, based on state-of-the-
ABOUT PRINTELECT
Founded in 1902, PrintElect is a full-service elections provider offering political, campaign and commercial printing, election products, equipment, and service, as well as the Mobile Voting Precinct (MVP). PrintElect is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Owen G. Dunn Company. Its headquarters are in New Bern, N.C., with additional operations in Raleigh, N.C.
Contact
Charles Davis
***@easyvotesolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse