August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

EasyVote Provides End-To-End Election Management Automation For the Denton County Elections Office

Denton County, Texas to streamline variety of election processes, improving voter experience and budget efficiency
 
 
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlanta, GA and Denton, TX:  EasyVote Solutions announced that the Denton County (Texas) Elections Administration office adopted the EasyVote Election Management Platform to support a variety of tasks and responsibilities through the entire election cycle. EasyVote's software modules help election offices like Denton County streamline their operational processes and capture data across these different election tasks. Election offices can focus on problem-solving and improve their efficiency knowing that EasyVote's software is in the background, tracking progress and providing detailed reporting.

"One of my main objectives was to bring additional innovation and efficiencies to the Denton County Elections Office. I believe we have found that with EasyVote," said Frank Phillips, Denton County Elections Administrator.  "This one, easy-to-use, platform replaces multiple outdated or manual processes, making managing elections and election data, more secure and more transparent. We are excited to have this new software in Denton County."

EasyVote's Election Management Platform is made up of six different software applications: EasyPollWorker (end to end poll worker management), EasyCampaignFinance (campaign finance filings and disclosure), EasyInventory (manage voting equipment and supplies), EasyFocus (election project management), EasyVote Voter Services (mobile app for communication between the elections office and the general public), and EasyAbsentee (absentee ballot management). EasyVote's Election Management Platform, designed specifically for elections offices, is built upon a combination of best-in-class cloud and mobile technologies.  EasyVote's platform ensures the highest levels of data security, eliminates the burden on IT departments to host and support software, and enables rapid implementation and training.

"We're excited to work with Frank, his staff, and DentonCounty." said Jason Barnett, EasyVote's Director of Business Development. "EasyVote has built a tremendous track record of improving operational efficiency for election offices and greater transparency and accountability for voters here in Texas, and we expect Denton to achieve great results as they implement our platform in the coming months."


ABOUT EASYVOTE

EasyVote Solutions, based in Atlanta, GA is a leading provider of election management software to election offices across the United States. In cooperation with city, county, and state elections offices across the United States, we've ensured our products deliver the features that election offices require, based on state-of-the-art technology, and providing responsive and helpful customer support.

To learn more about EasyVote Solutions or to request a demonstration any module part of the EasyVote Election Management Platform, please contact sales@easyvotesolutions.com, visit https://www.easyvotesolutions.com or call (855) 467-4823 to speak with an EasyVote representative.

