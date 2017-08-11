News By Tag
* Elections
* Govtech
* Saas
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
EasyVote Provides End-To-End Election Management Automation For the Denton County Elections Office
Denton County, Texas to streamline variety of election processes, improving voter experience and budget efficiency
"One of my main objectives was to bring additional innovation and efficiencies to the Denton County Elections Office. I believe we have found that with EasyVote," said Frank Phillips, Denton County Elections Administrator. "This one, easy-to-use, platform replaces multiple outdated or manual processes, making managing elections and election data, more secure and more transparent. We are excited to have this new software in Denton County."
EasyVote's Election Management Platform is made up of six different software applications:
"We're excited to work with Frank, his staff, and DentonCounty."
ABOUT EASYVOTE
EasyVote Solutions, based in Atlanta, GA is a leading provider of election management software to election offices across the United States. In cooperation with city, county, and state elections offices across the United States, we've ensured our products deliver the features that election offices require, based on state-of-the-
To learn more about EasyVote Solutions or to request a demonstration any module part of the EasyVote Election Management Platform, please contact sales@easyvotesolutions.com, visit https://www.easyvotesolutions.com or call (855) 467-4823 to speak with an EasyVote representative.
Contact
Charles Davis
***@easyvotesolutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse