Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
17161514131211

EasyVote Software To Streamline Campaign Finance Filing and Reporting for Dallas County Election

Dallas County, Texas to use software to ease filing burden on candidates, reduce expense and expand transparency for public information requests
 
 
DALLAS - Aug. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- EasyVote Solutions announced that the Dallas County (Texas) Elections Department adopted EasyVote's EasyCampaignFinance software for its campaign finance filing, administration and reporting responsibilities.

"We are excited to offer the EasyCampaignFinance software in Dallas County," said Toni Pippins-Poole, Dallas County Elections Administrator. "This software will provide simplicity and flexibility and include reminders for filing campaign finance documents for elected officials and candidates in Dallas County. Additionally, the EasyCampaignFinance software will reduce the time that my staff spends manually entering the filed documents, increasing our opportunity to serve our citizens as well as including an easy to navigate, searchable website where the general public can quickly search filed documents enhancing transparency in county government."

A module, of the EasyVote Election Management Platform, EasyCampaignFinance streamlines the workflow of the campaign finance submission and audit process and enables increased transparency. The software automates key tasks including; communication with elected officials, the collection and verification of filings, and public disclosure of candidate information.  EasyCampaignFinance provides candidates and elected officials the opportunity to submit campaign finance filings online and a turnkey public website that makes all available filings instantly available to the general public.

"As the leader in election management software solutions, we are ecstatic that Dallas County has chosen EasyCampaingFinance for its campaign finance filing needs," said Jason Barnett, EasyVote's Director of Business Development. "Providing a single solution that replaces what was being done by two separate offices, goes to show the capability of the EasyVote platform, streamlines the entire process, and continues to offer transparency in county government."

ABOUT EASYVOTE

EasyVote Solutions, based in Atlanta, GA is a leading provider of election management software to election offices across the United States. In cooperation with city, county, and state election offices across the United States, we've ensured our products deliver the features that election offices require, based on state-of-the-art technology, and providing responsive and helpful customer support.

To learn more about EasyVote Solutions or to view a demonstration of any module part of the EasyVote Election Management Platform, please contact sales@easyvotesolutions.com, visit https://www.easyvotesolutions.com or call (855) 467-4823 to speak with an EasyVote representative.

Source:EasyVote Solutions, Inc.
Email:***@easyvotesolutions.com Email Verified
