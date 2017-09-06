News By Tag
New Tecnotion QTR65 and QTR78 series frameless torque motors
Central in the development of the new 65 and 78 mm motors is the low axial height and high torque density, known of existing Tecnotion QTR motors. A special rotor design allows for the large inner diameter. This makes it possible to use hollow axles, even for the QTR 65 motor. Four different wcj stator heights are available for each diameter. The small QTR motors therefore suit a wide variety of markets including semiconductor, medical, machine tooling and robotics.
QTR 65 and QTR 78 motors have a brushless design. No mechanical transmission is needed. Torque ranges from 0.3-2.3 Nm continuous for the QTR 65 and 0.6-4.7 Nm continuous for the QTR 78. Speed ranges from 410-6200 rpm at just 48 volts.
To provide maximum flexibility and integration the QTR 65 and QTR 78 use flying leads instead of a power cable.
