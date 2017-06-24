News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
To complete the circle: Tecnotion develops curved magnet tracks
Curved magnets enable the possibility to create a closed track entirely from direct drive linear motor parts. Curved magnets provide opportunities for transport, packaging and more. Tecnotion's standard iron core linear motors, the TM, TL and TB(W) series can be used in a closed track system.
In particular systems with continuous flow and with more motors on one track can achieve higher efficiency using closed loop curved magnet tracks. Specific magnet curve radii can be manufactured to meet an applications required curvature. This is very interesting for OEM manufacturers. Large projects with curved magnet tracks are highly customizable.
Advantages of a curved magnet track:
· Cost effective and less complex to control by using one motion.
· Delivers a higher continuous force than a moving magnet solution.
· Maintenance friendly and mechanically simple compared to a 'combined system' of belts and linear motors.
· Far higher force than a curve made with straight magnet sections.
· More versatile and free in movement than a transport belt.
· Opportunity to use a continuous workflow instead of moving back and forth.
· More versatile than a large torque motor, the possibility to use only a 90 or 180 degree curve and multiple coil units.
· The Tecnotion TM, TL and TB(W) coil units are very capable on a curved track.
On http://www.tecnotion.com/
Contact
Tecnotion
***@tecnotion.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse