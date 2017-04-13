 
Industry News





UC3 with an alternative cable output

When installing a drive, available power and various other factors play an important role. The cable outlet of the motor may be a decisive criterion, particularly when space is limited.
 
 
Linear motor twins UC3 (left) and UC3 inline (right)
ALMELO, Netherlands - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- For this reason the smallest ironless linear motor from Tecnotion -the UC3- is also available with a cable output in the travel direction. So far the UC3 was only available with a side cable exit. The UC3 is now also available with a cable in travel direction.

The UC3 inline does not differ from its twin in terms of technical data, but the power cable is run in the direction of travel and not on the side. As a result, there is a greater flexibility of design. The space required can be reduced above or on the side of the yoke (depending on the type of mounting) and can be made even narrower.

Performance
The length, with 34 mm, and performance of the coil unit remains the same. As does the use of a highly flexible cable, with (depending on bending radius, velocity and acceleration.) a minimum cable life of 15,000,000 cycles.  Weighing in at just a few grams, this versatile, compact and affordable motor is still able to sustain a continuous force of 10 or 20N and a peak force of 36N. Download the leaflet with all specs here: http://www.tecnotion.com/downloads/ironless-motors-leafle...

Source:
Tags:Semiconductor, Ironless Motor, Synchronous Motor
Industry:Engineering
Location:Almelo - Overijssel - Netherlands
Subject:Products
Page Updated Last on: Apr 13, 2017
