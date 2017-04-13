News By Tag
UC3 with an alternative cable output
When installing a drive, available power and various other factors play an important role. The cable outlet of the motor may be a decisive criterion, particularly when space is limited.
The UC3 inline does not differ from its twin in terms of technical data, but the power cable is run in the direction of travel and not on the side. As a result, there is a greater flexibility of design. The space required can be reduced above or on the side of the yoke (depending on the type of mounting) and can be made even narrower.
Performance
The length, with 34 mm, and performance of the coil unit remains the same. As does the use of a highly flexible cable, with (depending on bending radius, velocity and acceleration.)
