Retail display specialist relocates GXP brand as part of expansion plan
A leading name in display has completed the first stage in the expansion of their 'GPX POS' range with the relocation of sales and customer support to Shrewsbury.
The first stage of the brand expansion has also included IT upgrades and improvements to the website.
Changes include a new Freephone sales hotline on 0800 772 3098 and greatly reduced delivery charges, with free next day delivery on orders over £85
GPX is Wrights Plastics' off-the-shelf POS/POP and retail display brand created following their buy-out the Hertfordshire-
Plans to increase and update the product range forms the second part of the expansion plan.
Wrights Plastics MD Mike Wright said this week "It makes sense to incorporate GPX sales with Mid West Displays as they have a highly successful sales and support team who have made Mid West Displays the leading display brand in many sectors including estate agency; I am confident they will do the same for the GPX brand.
Mike continued "This is the first time GPX will have a dedicated sales team and we are excited about future growth for the brand."
For further details visit www.gpxgroup.com
Wrights Plastics GPX/ Brett Sidaway
***@wrightsplastics.co.uk
