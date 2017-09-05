News By Tag
Why Choosing the Right Wedding Planner and the Right Package Matters
Don't assume a "day of" wedding coordinator can deliver your dream on your wedding day.
Unfortunately, many brides have learned, albeit too late, that the level of expertise that "day of" point person has can make or break their big day. Some couples even assume the venue event coordinator can handle it all. And that is also a dangerous assumption as many event venue coordinators have multiple events the weekend of your wedding and they don't really do much more than make sure the venue aspects are taken care of. Aspects would be food, tables, chairs, basic linens and maybe decor. Sure they can direct the ceremony and goings on of the reception but consider the following scenario.
The bride is outside taking photos with her bridesmaids and photographer. The groom and groomsmen are in another building hidden away so that the bride and groom don't see each other before the ceremony. The extremely busy venue event coordinator needs the groom for something and directs him outside the building he is waiting in. Did I mention that he and his bride do not want to see each other until the ceremony? This is very important to the couple. But since the event coordinator doesn't really know the couple that well, she assumes it will not be a big deal if they see each other at a distance. The groom steps outside of his hiding area and boom! He sees his bride and gets extremely angry with the coordinator. If that coordinator had spent upwards of a year getting to know the couple intimately, as most full service planners do, that would never have happened. You can't expect someone who barely gets to know you to be able to execute your dream the way you envision it. It takes a lot more time than that.
These days brides tend to get it backwards. They do alot of researching and planning until they get to the 3 month out mark when they begin to panic. Suddently all of the details begin to overwhelm them. This is the time they decide to hire a planner. Unfortunately, they miss the mark.
So what exactly is the benefit of hiring a planner early in the process? Sharon Gregory and Chelsea Robinson of We Tie the Knots, a national wedding planning company, know the struggles first hand on why it is so important to hire a planner early in the process. "The first thing most brides do is find their venue and set their date. They look at whether or not the venue has the "look" they want," says Sharon Gregory. "At this point they don't' even have a handle on what their budget should be. They don't know what things cost. And they don't think about everything that goes into planning that wedding, let alone choosing the right venue."
"We have seen many brides choose their dream venue and then not be able to afford decent food for the reception. They have spent all of their budget on the big fancy mansion and have to serve a Chinese buffet due to limited funds," Chelsea Robinson says. And she has seen that very thing happen.
So, what is the benefit of hiring a full service planner early in the process? For one thing, the planner can help you think through the venue versus food and beverage costs. They can help you to be sure that the plan "B" in case of rain is just as impressive as plan "A" when a bride chooses an outdoor ceremony space. That planner can also direct the couple when it comes to knowing how much paying for chairs, tables, linens, florals, the music, photography and videography will be and who the couple can choose based on their budget. But most importantly, a planner that has spent the better part of a year getting to know their bride and groom will know the details that are most important to them.
Executing a wedding begins at the very beginning of the planning process, not at the end. Smart brides and grooms know to hire planners early in the process and not to skimp on service levels that a planner offers. A full service planner is worth every penny they charge. The day of the wedding alone is 10 to 12 hours of being on their feet, working hard setting up the reception and ceremony exactly like the bride envisioned. They direct the other vendors and work to coordinate every little detail. When they leave, they leave last and make sure that all items and gifts are safely inside the vehicle of the relative assigned the task. And they go home exhausted all for the couple that have become like family to them.
So, when you plan your wedding, consider all of the decisions that need to be made and moving parts that need to come together, all while you are getting ready and enjoying your day. Then, hire a planner for more than just a last minute point person, but as your personal consultant from start to finish. It will be worth it and you will be so glad that you did!
For more information on Sharon and Chelsea, go to http://wetietheknots.com/
