Why Hiring a Wedding Planner is a Must!
Most brides find that planning a wedding is an overwhelming undertaking. That is why the wedding planning industry has taken off.
Too many venues to choose from! Photographers that all do something a little different, and do they also do videography or do you need to hire that separately? Cakes that cost the price of a pedigree dog! And what about the attire, the bridesmaid wars, and whether to have an open bar or not? It can become overwhelming and expectations can seem out of control at times. So what do you do?
Enter the wedding planner! Wedding planners can do everything from plan and execute your entire wedding to just coming in toward the end and making sure the day runs smoothly. But aren't wedding planners for the wealthy? It may seem like a luxury to have a planner, and they certainly are not inexpensive (at least the really good ones). But for the time and stress they can eliminate they are well worth their weight in gold. So what does a planner do?
A planner can often save not only time and stress but money as well. They usually know all of the local vendors and have relationships that help to get you a discount that you might not necessarily get on your own. Planners give you timelines so that nothing falls through the cracks. They keep you on track, and even make you adhere to the budget you set. Planners exist to make your special day run like a well oiled machine and make you feel like a princess with their pampering and doting. All while keeping their cool and handling problems with finesse. Many brides and grooms find that they become very close friends with their planners. And of course that beautiful day and its memories will last a lifetime!
So if you are newly engaged and planning a wedding, start early. Don't wait until the end of the process to get a planner involved. You need to begin with the expertise that a good planner can provide. And then sit back and enjoy the process. Hopefully it will be a once in a lifetime event!
For more information go to http://wetietheknots.com/
