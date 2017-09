ASR Media Productions Team Receives Its Third Mid-Atlantic Emmy® Award

The Lehigh Valley-based production company was recognized for excellence in television production.

L to R: ASR Media Wins! T Hasselbusch, K Szydlow, E Paulin, K Wallace

Media Contact

Tina Hasselbusch

6106535469

***@thepeaktv.com Tina Hasselbusch6106535469

End

-- Hard work truly does pay off. Last evening, ASR Media Productions and St. Luke's University Health Network took home an additional Mid-Atlantic Emmy® award for The PEAK TV's programming, awarded by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The honors were presented during the event held at Hershey Lodge, Hershey, PA. The Mid-Atlantic Emmy® Awards recognize excellence in regional television news, programming, and individual achievement.Awards for excellence were awarded for:Title: "Catholic Charities: A Hand Up, Not A Hand Out"Category: Public/Current/Community Affairs Feature/SegmentKathryn Wallace, Director of PhotographyAbigail Mutschler, EditorEmily Paulin, Coordinating ProducerAshley Russo, Executive ProducerKenneth Szydlow, Executive ProducerThe ASR Media/PEAK TV team previously earned two Mid-Atlantic Emmys®; one in 2013 and the second in 2015. Ashley Russo, President and Executive Producer of ASR Media Productions and host of The PEAK TV stated, "I am so proud of our team. Their dedication to a superior product was recognized tonight. Sharing the stories of the Greater Lehigh Valley is what drives us each day."ASR Media Productions received five Mid-Atlantic Emmy® nominations in 2017, announced at PBS39 on August 2. All of the nominated works were part of the company's health and wellness television program, The PEAK TV, which airs every Sunday at 6:30 PM on WFMZ Channel-69 and nationally on Dr. TV."The PEAK is an intelligent addition to the wide assortment of programing available in the Lehigh Valley," reports Executive Producer, Ken Szydlow. "It's news you can use and allows talented, local videographers an opportunity to feature their work."Russo added, "ASR Media Productions is thankful for the support of local organizations, among them St. Luke's University Health Network, Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania, United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, the Archdiocese of Allentown, and the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, who value the show's mission," Russo added.Szydlow and Russo wish to acknowledge and thank Barry Fisher and WFMZ-Channel 69 for the continued support of The PEAK TV and the shared vision to focus on the Lehigh Valley as valued community.The Mid-Atlantic Chapter serves the television community in the Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware region. Peer panels in other major television markets judge entries.About ASR Media ProductionsASR Media Productions, creators of meaningful media such as Emmy® award winning The PEAK TV, Lehigh Valley's premier lifestyle program airing locally on WFMZ - Channel 69 and nationally on DrTV. Other productions include Roey's Paintbox – Art is for Everyone, Fireflies Yoga for Kids, Science Time, and It's Delicious, all airing on PBS39. ASR Media Productions specializes in video and television production services, creative direction and writing, documentary story telling, commercial concept and development, event recaps, and media training as well as marketing and social media placement that complement and enhance a company's existing efforts. ASR Media assists in the development of effective strategies for creating relationships between businesses and their key audiences. Each customized project is designed to meet our client's immediate and long-term goals. For more information, visit www.asrmediaproductions.com About The PEAK TVTwo-time Emmy® winning The PEAK TV is a thirty-minute television program focusing on health, wellness, lifestyle, and community. Hosted by award–winning producer, Ashley Russo, and, radio and sports legend, Mike Mittman, The PEAK TV features stories from around the Lehigh Valley that educate, engage and inspire viewers to be their best self! Since its first episode in 2012, The PEAK TV has earned ten nominations and was awarded an Emmy® statue in 2014 and 2015. The PEAK TV airs Sunday at 6:30 PM on WFMZ-TV Channel 69 (Service Electric HD Channel 508, RCN Channel 1007) and re-airs Sunday at 5:30 AM. The PEAK TV is also seen nationally on DrTV Channel Tuesday 1:00 PM EST & Friday 3:30 PM EST with LIVE broadcast available on their website www.drtvchannel.com . For more information, visit www.thepeaktv.com.