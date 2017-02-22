News By Tag
Ashley Russo to Host JAACF Global Dinner Gala
The Emmy® award-winning executive producer will serve as emcee for the event that benefits the Judith Adele Agentis Charitable Foundation.
Guests will be treated to musical selections from 3AM -- Three Musicians Plus 1, during happy hour and dinner. From 8 p.m. until 10 p.m., Not Quite Right (formerly Uproar) with Billy Murnin, Dave Braun, Jim Keeler, Bruce Clauser and Dave Eisenhauer. Cabaret song-and-dance stylings of classic American tunes by Broadway Rhythms will contribute to the fun.
An international menu created exclusively for JAACF by Blue Grillhouse Chef, Patrick Barber, will feature Asian, Brazilian, Indian, Moroccan and Portuguese styled grazing stations. Adding to the international feel will be Columbian-inspired contemporary fashion by senior fashion design student, Monica Bates. An auction of highly unique items, including memorabilia, fashion accessories, adventure trips and once-in-a-lifetime experience will be part of the revelry. Funds raised from the annual benefit will support and ensure continued weekly hospice meal deliveries. Meals donated and delivered by JAACF volunteers help comfort and nourish family members holding vigil at St. Luke's Hospice House. A portion of the monies raised will be earmarked for early cancer detection, education and screenings for high-risk and underinsured patients
About Ashley Russo
Ashley Russo is a two-time Emmy® award-winning executive producer and president of ASR Media Productions. Ms. Russo is also the Director of Business Development for ASR Media@PBS39, as well as a Senior Consultant for The Professional Development Group. Television productions include The PEAK TV, which airs weekly in Pennsylvania and New Jersey on WFMZ-Ch. 69 and nationally on the DrTV channel, St. Luke's HealthNow, as well as Roey's Paintbox, Fireflies Musical Yoga, and Science Time, all co-productions with PBS39-WLVT. Ms. Russo, also the host of The PEAK TV, has been awarded two Mid-Atlantic Emmys® as Executive Producer, receiving a statue in 2013 and 2015 and has earned five nominations over the past three years. Ms. Russo was most recently the recipient of The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce's Excellence in Business - Outstanding Woman in Business award. She received the Bethlehem YWCA's Golden Laurel Woman of the Year award in April 2016, been honored as a Lehigh Valley Business Forty Under 40 in 2015, named one of the publication's 25 Women of Influence in 2014, and chosen as a 2013 Woman of Style by Lehigh Valley Style magazine. Russo's commitment to the community is evidenced by her active involvement as a board member of United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Non-Profit and Business Partners Council, Wildlands Conservancy, The Auxiliary of St. Luke's Hospital, Donate.Local.Simple, as well as a committee member for Lehigh Valley Food and Wine Festival, Northampton County Medical Society Alliance, American Heart Association Circle of Red, Equi-librium Derby Day, and Lehigh Valley Polo for Equi-librium. A lifetime horse lover, Russo is a multi-time American Saddlebred world and national titled equestrian. She is a member of the United Professional Horsemen's Association, American Saddle Horse Association, Pennsylvania Saddle Horse Association, and a supporter of the American Saddlebred Museum. For more information, visit http://www.asrmediaproductions.com/
