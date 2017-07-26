News By Tag
ASR Media Productions Nominated for Five Mid-Atlantic Emmys®
The ASR Media team was recognized, along with other local creative companies, for excellence in television production
Ashley Russo, president and executive producer of ASR Media Productions and the host of The PEAK TV, states, "I am so proud of our team. Their dedication to a superior product was recognized tonight. Sharing the stories of the Greater Lehigh Valley is what drives us each day."
"The PEAK TV is an intelligent addition to the wide assortment of programming available in the Lehigh Valley," reports executive producer, Ken Szydlow. "It's news you can use and allows talented, local videographers an opportunity to feature their work."
Russo added, "ASR Media Productions is thankful for the support of local organizations, among them St. Luke's University Health Network, Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania, United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, the Archdiocese of Allentown, and the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, who value the show's mission."
Szydlow and Russo also wish to acknowledge and thank Barry Fisher and WFMZ-Channel 69 for the continued support of The PEAK TV and the shared vision to focus on the Lehigh Valley as a valued community.
For a complete list of nominees, please visit: http://natasmid-
The 2017 NATAS Mid-Atlantic Emmy® Awards will be held on September 9, 2017, at the Hershey Lodge, Hershey, PA.
About ASR Media Productions
ASR Media Productions, creators of meaningful media such as Emmy® award winning The PEAK TV, Lehigh Valley's premier lifestyle program airing locally on WFMZ - Channel 69 and nationally on DrTV. Other productions include Roey's Paintbox – Art is for Everyone, Fireflies Yoga for Kids, and Science Time, all airing on PBS39. ASR Media Productions specializes in video and television production services, creative direction and writing, documentary story telling, commercial concept and development, event recaps, and media training as well as marketing and social media placement that complement and enhance a company's existing efforts. ASR Media assists in the development of effective strategies for creating relationships between businesses and their key audiences. Each customized project is designed to meet our client's immediate and long-term goals. www.asrmediaproductions.com
About The PEAK TV
Two-time Emmy® winning The PEAK TV is a thirty-minute television program focusing on health, wellness, lifestyle, and community. Hosted by award–winning producer, Ashley Russo, and, radio and sports legend, Mike Mittman, The PEAK TV features stories from around the Lehigh Valley that educate, engage and inspire viewers to be their best self! Since its first episode in 2012, The PEAK TV has earned ten nominations and was awarded an Emmy® statue in 2014 and 2015. The PEAK TV airs Sunday at 6:30 PM on WFMZ-TV Channel 69 (Service Electric HD Channel 508, RCN Channel 1007) and re-airs Sunday at 5:30 AM. The PEAK TV is also seen nationally on DrTV Channel. For more information, visit www.thepeaktv.com.
