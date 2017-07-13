 
ASR Media Productions Ranked Best in Lehigh Valley

Readers of Lehigh Valley Business selected the video production company as the best in the area.
 
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Readers of Lehigh Valley Business magazine recently ranked ASR Media Productions the top Video Production Company in the Lehigh Valley.  The first annual Reader Rankings were published as a supplement to the July 17, 2017, Lehigh Valley Business issue.

"It's an honor to be recognized among the best in the Valley.  We are happy for the others recognized among them, Liquid Interactive, with whom we have an outstanding, collaborative relationship," said Ashley Russo, owner and president of ASR Media Productions.

The first time publication for Lehigh Valley Business is a celebration of what the readers of the publication think about the companies with whom they do business. The 2017 Reader recognizes the loyal following businesses have in their communities.

"We did the Reader Rankings because there are a lot of publications who do similar programs but nothing business related," said Mike O'Rourke, publisher of Lehigh Valley Business. "We thought it would be interesting to see how the readers of Lehigh Valley Business felt about the companies with whom they do business.  We received a tremendous response to our initial program and plans are already in the works for the 2018 edition."

About ASR Media Productions

ASR Media Productions, creators of meaningful media such as Emmy® award winning The PEAK TV, Lehigh Valley's premier lifestyle program airing locally on WFMZ - Channel 69 and nationally on DrTV. Other productions include Roey's Paintbox – Art is for Everyone, Fireflies Yoga for Kids, and Science Time, all airing on PBS39. ASR Media Productions specializes in video and television production services, creative direction and writing, documentary story telling, commercial concept and development, event recaps, and media training as well as marketing and social media placement that complement and enhance a company's existing efforts. ASR Media assists in the development of effective strategies for creating relationships between businesses and their key audiences. Each customized project is designed to meet our client's immediate and long-term goals. http://www.asrmediaproductions.com

