Dallas Authors Taking Readers on a Thrill Ride with The Enigma Series
Tech execs and authors, Charles Breakfield and Rox Burkey, honored with 1st place win in Texas Author awards, latest book announced
With over colorful 100 characters inspired by real-life industry professionals, and a Super Computer named ICABOD, The Enigma Series weaves technology into suspenseful story lines with exotic locations, romance and humor.
According to Burkey, "These stories are an entertaining look at what could realistically happen if technology became our adversary."
In their latest thriller, The Enigma Dragon, the authors take on what happens to non-digital communications in today's world of technology dependency. As "good guy" Cyber Assassin Technology Services (CATS) operatives are called upon to handle calls for help when I.T. systems shut down worldwide, the team discovers the use of analog information being used by criminals to circumvent being monitored in the digital world. What ensues is a game of cat and mouse on a global scale with a surprise ending.
The first edition in the Breakfield & Burkey series was The Enigma Factor, followed by Enigma Rising, The Enigma Ignite, The Enigma Wraith, The Enigma Stolen, The Enigma Always, The Enigma Gamers and The Enigma Broker.
"You don't need an IT background to find these books enjoyable. These stories are written to be a tongue-in-cheek look at what is happening with technology today - with a little James Bond mixed in. Each book is also told as a standalone story although we use some of the same characters in each installment,"
Online reviews are calling the books, "The smartest book I have read in a long time. It will open your eyes to things going on that you never thought about" and "If you're into the computer/tech world, you will especially love this story but even a non tech-savvy person, like me, found it a great read."
In their day jobs, Charles Breakfield has over 25 years technology experience in security, networking, voice and "anything with bits and bytes," he says. Rox Burkey has 25+ years applied technology experience and excels at optimizing technology and business investments for global customers.
For more information on The Enigma Series, visit www.enigmabookseries.com. Paperback, EBooks and Audible versions are now available on Amazon.com and other online stores. The Enigma Dragon will be available on November 1 with presales starting October 1.
