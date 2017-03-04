News By Tag
STEM Festival to Feature Free Fun for Kids of All Ages
New World Learning Academy to offer coding demos, science experiments, art and more at free event for kids on April 8th in announcement of new STEM-based summer camps for ages 3-7
The STEM Festival will feature demonstrations of technology programs for kids by FutureKiddie, Kodable and Code.org, hands-on science experiments led by area Girl Scouts, a Michelangelo drawing station and other art activities, outdoor games, a photo booth, Bridge Engineering and Magic Milk experiments, snacks, beverages, prize drawings and discounts for parents who register their child during the event.
The event is in announcement of summer camps and other programs at the innovative new preschool founded by Tracie Younce.
According to Younce, "Our country's ability to improve and thrive with a modern workforce relies upon giving our kids a solid foundation in math and science. Introducing STEM at an early age, while kids are fascinated by everything around them, instills a curiosity and love of learning that will stay with them throughout their lives. I wanted to create a school that gets young children excited about these subjects."
"Most preschools are play or daycare based. At New World, we play, but we play with intent – to learn how to collaborate and problem-solve,"
The new school located at 900 E. Pecos Rd., Suite 8, offers camps and other programs to introduce young children to science, technology, engineering and math with an additional emphasis on reading, language and also Character Education.
She adds that, "In our fast moving world with so much technology around us, many children today are missing vital socio-emotional skills. Though Character Education, we also help students develop these life skills at an early age so they understand the core values of respect, citizenship and responsibility."
In addition to an Accelerated Academic Curriculum, students will be actively engaged in Fine Arts including Music, Art and Spanish, says Younce.
The school is offering the weekly summer camps programs for ages 3-7 starting on June 5th and running through July 21st. Themes of the camps include "Treasure Hunters – Princesses and Pirates," "Super Heroes," "Under the Sea," and other imaginative topics to appeal to young children. All-day programs run from 9 am – 3 pm with half-day programs available from 9 am – 12 pm. Before and after care is offered from 8 am -5:30 pm.
Younce believes that it's especially important to introduce children to the principles of STEM while they are very young.
"Waiting to introduce STEM until the middle of elementary school is too late. Many children, especially girls and minorities, will have lost interest or may become intimidated by math or science by that time. The alarming statistics in Arizona show that we have 9,667 open computing jobs and only 484 computer science graduates (Source: Code.org.) Starting young is the key to giving boys and girls the opportunity to go on to highly-paid technology positions," she says.
In addition to being the Founder and Director of New World Learning Academy, Younce has two young children and is actively involved in the Girl Scouts. On March 31, girls from several troops, including IGM (Independent Girl), 1793, 2511, 663, 1715, 3780 and 502, will be participating in building furniture for the new school and will receive a badge for their efforts.
Younce adds that "Chandler is such a welcoming destination for tech companies. By equipping our kids with the right skills at an early age they will have the right resources to work in these companies later on and have fun while learning."
For more information on New World Learning Academy, call (480) 248-6125, email admin@nwlacademy.com or visit www.nwlacademy.com.
