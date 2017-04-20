News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Phenomenal Woman Empowerment Network Conference to Challenge Women to Live Their Dreams, May 6
"All I Do is Win" to inspire women to eliminate excuses, silence their "inner critic" and live the life they choose
According to PWEN Founder, Sharise L. Erby-Castle, "This event is designed to celebrate, educate and motivate dynamic women on all levels. Our theme this year is about winning because we want attendees to expand their mind-set on what is possible. Living your dreams and walking in your purpose is not always easy. It's all about learning to get past self-doubts and other behaviors to help women give themselves permission to succeed."
"I like to say that we are breaking down the science of being phenomenal – or 'Phenomenology.' We want to drive women to unleash their 'inner winner' so they finally go for, and also get, what they truly want in life."
Founded in 2013, PWEN is a 501c3 non-profit membership organization designed to support, encourage, and empower women of all ages, races, and economic status in their pursuit of living a healthy emotional, spiritual, professional, physical, and mentally well-balanced life.
For over 25 years, Erby-Castle has been coaching, leading, teaching, ministering and speaking to women and men in the community, her church, at conferences or wherever she feels the "tugging at her spirit."
In 2016, she was honored with the Black Wall Street Community Leadership Award in Phoenix. Erby-Castle has written two books, "Just Do You," and "Whole Women Win: Unleashing the Winner from Within" and has been featured on numerous radio and TV shows in Arizona.
The emcee for the event is Roslyn Williams, Executive Radio/TV Producer of Life Matters Today. Speakers include Rebecca King Crews and Bishop La'Tresa Jester.
Rebecca King-Crews is the Executive Producer of the series "The Family Crews," a series that runs on BET (Black Entertainment Television) domestically and on MTV (Music Television) internationally. Rebecca has been featured in major publications including Jet, Reality Magazine and TV Guide. Married to actor and former football player Terry Crews, and a busy mom, she brings insight and humor into the pitfalls of fame and how to balance a career and family.
La' Tresa Jester is a minister, teacher, advisor and workshop facilitator. She holds a number of "firsts" in the state of Arizona: Jester was the first African American female to be installed as a Baptist Pastor by the National Baptist Convention, serving as Senior Pastor at Gideon Baptist Church. Jester was later confirmed as the first female to serve in the role of Vice Moderator of the Southern District Association of Arizona and the first woman to serve as President of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (IMA) of Tucson, a local non-profit focused on bridging the gap between the community and the church. In 2012, she was appointed the first woman to serve in Arizona as District Overseer of the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship.'
Bishop Jester serves on several nonprofit boards to support the advancement of disadvantaged youth and speaks to ministries on a local, state and national level. She encourages the process of developing a personal mission in her new book: "I Live Without Excuses."
Proceeds of the 2017 conference will benefit the Carrie J. Gray Scholarship Foundation, an organization that provides educational programs to local women. The 2016 scholarship winner, Ryanna Futrell of Chandler, is attending Johnson and Wales University in Denver. She will be receiving monetary contributions from PWEN yearly while she remains in college. The 2017 recipient will be announced at the upcoming conference on May 6.
In addition to inspirational presentations, the event will feature a DJ and a live music presentation, onsite interviews and photos on a "pink carpet" experience, gifts, and a presentation by a spoken word artist.
Carolyn Fisher, a 2016 PWEN conference attendee says, "Sharise teaches you to not 'settle,' and that you do have the power to change your world." A. Margot Brisky, another conference participant, adds that, "She breathes life into the average woman to help them see that they are far from mediocre and that they already have what they need to succeed."
For sponsor and vendor opportunities, or for more information, email pwen1@hotmail.com or call (480) 228-3125.
The 2017 Phenomenal Woman Empowerment Network Conference is being held at the Arizona Grand Resort at 8000 S. Arizona Grand Parkway in Phoenix, from 10 am to 5 pm.
Tickets are available for $69 through April 30, increasing to $97 on May 1. For an additional $70, attendees can upgrade to a VIP registration which includes upgraded seating, a VIP Swag bag, exclusive post conference catered meet and greet with speakers and special guests and participation in a "deep dive" on event topics. Space is limited. To learn more or to register, visit www.mypwen.online, email pwen1@hotmail.com or call (480) 228-3125.
Contact
Sharise L. Erby-Castle
***@hotmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse