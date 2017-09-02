 
Launch Your Six-Figure Career with Phil Dushey

William Shatner of "Moving America Forward" commends Phil Dushey for generating six-figure careers for individuals in commercial lending.
 
 
Phil Dushey CEO of Global Financial Training Program
Phil Dushey CEO of Global Financial Training Program
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- "Moving America Forward" a national television show that recognizes strong entrepreneurial work was pleased to interview Phil Dushey, President of Global Financial Services. Based out of New York City, Dushey's company has specialized in lending for over 35 years. Additionally, Dushey's Global Financial Training Program, as seen on CNBC, Bloomberg Television, CNN, Fox News and Business, and MSNBC, offers students tools and relationships to jump-start their lucrative lending career.

In the last few decades, Dushey has witnessed entrepreneurs struggle to finance their businesses. He explained to Shatner and Doug Llewelyn on the show that banks are increasingly turning more than 90% of applicants away for loans. Thirty-five years ago, Dushey took the initiative to help those individuals and businesses that have been discouraged by banks. Ever since then, Dushey has financed business and in turn, made the economy more prosperous.

For those interested in owning their own finance company, Dushey has a division of Global Financial Services that focuses specifically on training students. His program is designed specifically toward today's economy and utilizes over 30 years over contacts and leads in the loan brokerage business. Dushey recruits people from all backgrounds to embark on a four-day intensive in New York City. In this program, students learn all the aspects of financing, how to interact with lenders, and marketing. As part of the marketing component of the course, Dushey's team will build you a website with a custom logo. After the training, Global Financial Services provides students ongoing support as well.

Below is a preview of Mr. Dushey discussing Global Financial Training Program on "Moving America Forward." Click to watch program graduates elaborate firsthand about their success after the training.

https://vimeo.com/230094521



For more information on Global Financial Services and Phil Dushey please visit http://www.globalfinancialtrainingprogram.com/index.php or call 212. 480. 4900 today.

Contact
Amber Collins-Parnell (Media Department)
MAF Productions Inc.
***@movingamericaforwad.tv
End
