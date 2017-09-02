News By Tag
Launch Your Six-Figure Career with Phil Dushey
William Shatner of "Moving America Forward" commends Phil Dushey for generating six-figure careers for individuals in commercial lending.
In the last few decades, Dushey has witnessed entrepreneurs struggle to finance their businesses. He explained to Shatner and Doug Llewelyn on the show that banks are increasingly turning more than 90% of applicants away for loans. Thirty-five years ago, Dushey took the initiative to help those individuals and businesses that have been discouraged by banks. Ever since then, Dushey has financed business and in turn, made the economy more prosperous.
For those interested in owning their own finance company, Dushey has a division of Global Financial Services that focuses specifically on training students. His program is designed specifically toward today's economy and utilizes over 30 years over contacts and leads in the loan brokerage business. Dushey recruits people from all backgrounds to embark on a four-day intensive in New York City. In this program, students learn all the aspects of financing, how to interact with lenders, and marketing. As part of the marketing component of the course, Dushey's team will build you a website with a custom logo. After the training, Global Financial Services provides students ongoing support as well.
Below is a preview of Mr. Dushey discussing Global Financial Training Program on "Moving America Forward." Click to watch program graduates elaborate firsthand about their success after the training.
https://vimeo.com/
For more information on Global Financial Services and Phil Dushey please visit http://www.globalfinancialtrainingprogram.com/
