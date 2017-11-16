News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Curtis V. Cloke Safely Moves Americans Forward
Americans all over the country are turning to, Curtis V. Cloke, owner of Acuity Financial Inc., for a safer and more reliable financial future.
Acuity Financial is unique in its approach to retirement and investment strategies because the company is an independent financial planning firm. In other words, Acuity Financial represents the sole interests of their clients, with no ties to parent or subsidiary business entities. Most important, Cloke described to Shatner a new proprietary software program designed specifically for Acuity Financial clients. This program simplifies complicated math so that retirees can easily quantify what is projected to happen with their money. In addition, retirees can better decide which actions are safe or unsafe given their personal financial goals. This platform gives Acuity wcj Financial clients safer retirement projections and confidence in their future.
Cloke spoke at length about how important the presentation of information is for clients. Since his average client is between 55 and 65 years of age, Cloke has developed a visual dashboard to easily display information. This dashboard consists of four quadrants, specifically investment net worth, withdrawal rate, reliability of income, and discretionary liquid assets. Click below to watch Cloke discuss how each measurement will effectively and easily give you a retirement and investment projection to ensure you a better financial future.
https://youtu.be/
When you sign up for your initial planning meeting, you can be certain that your interests will be fully represented because the company has over 35 years of combined financial and retirement planning experience. Managing money and advising clients is only one facet of the company though. Cloke created a certification program to educate and empower others.
Recognized as a retirement income expert, Cloke is an award-winning international speaker, writer, and educator. He is a skilled motivational speaker with a particular aptness for inspiring audiences to influence and grow their businesses. Cloke continues to play an active role in educating the public too. He is an Adjunct Instructor for The American College of Financial Planning in Bryn Mawr, PA. Cloke also serves as a member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) and the Society of Financial Service Professionals (FSP) and is a qualifying member of Top of the Table with the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT).
For more information on Acuity Financial, please visit http://www.acuityfinancial.com .
Contact
MAF Productions Inc.
Amber Collins-Parnell (Media Department)
***@movingamericaforwad.tv
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 16, 2017