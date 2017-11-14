News By Tag
Moving America Forward Honours Tom & Anna Dutta
Tom and Anna Dutta, Co-founders of KRE-At receive the prestigious Moving America Forward Award for exemplary leadership in North America.
Tom and Anna Dutta were interviewed in the Los Angeles news studio by William Shatner and Doug Llewelyn. On the show, Tom Dutta explained to Shatner that there exists a pattern among leaders that continually pushes them into a "leadership graveyard." For top business leaders, business owners, executives or CEO's looking to find purpose and take their company to the next level, Moving America Forward recommends KRE-AT.
Tom Dutta has a colorful background. Born in the UK, Dutta immigrated to Canada with his parents at a young age. Despite an unfortunate youth at home, Tom excelled in corporate America, achieving managerial and president positions quickly across five different sectors. However, Dutta's achievements did not contribute to his happiness. As he explained on the show, he felt like something was missing. After 8 years of truth seeking and self-discovery, Dutta pulled himself out of the "leaderhip graveyard" and found his passion: to unleash greatness from within other leaders. Soon after, Dutta wrote the #1 international Amazon bestseller, The Way of the Quiet Warrior. The book was written as a Business and fable hybrid that functions as a detailed and lucid roadmap for leaders.
Anna Dutta, co-founder of KRE-AT, is a coach and team leader with over two decades of experience in business. Together, the Duttas devised a program based on the bestselling book, The Way of the Quiet Warrior. This flagship program called The Way of the Quiet Warrior is an experience above all. Leaders who participate in the program learn the formula of "The Way of the Quiet Warrior" for finding their true purpose and passion. The program begins at the Terminal City wcj Club with Tom Dutta. The program includes stay at the Terminal City Club's Auberge hotel, a personalized fitness experience led by a personal trainer, and a six-hour immersion workshop that completes PHASE ONE: THE SELF of "The Way of the Quiet Warrior." From there, the rest of the three months will consist of one on one virtual and in person training sessions to successfully complete the other phases.
Click to watch Tom and Anna Dutta on the show elaborate on the six phases of "The Way of the Quiet Warrior," specifically "The Self, The Vision, The Path, The Blueprint, The Launch, and The Community."
https://vimeo.com/
KRE-AT is calling for fifteen leaders to partake in the "Way of the Quiet Warrior Coaching and Mentoring Program." The first ten leaders to sign up will receive a discount on the program price and be featured in a video on leaders who are moving North America forward. Each leader will also receive the prestigious "Way of the Quiet Warrior" Challenge Coin, thereby becoming a part of a unique global tribe of leader's worldwide.In coming weeks, KRE-AT will launch a speaking platform to continue spreading the unique teachings of "The Way of the Quiet Warrior." This new epic podcast, The Quiet Warrior Show, will feature top leaders sharing their stories of success and failure. To learn how to become involved or more information on KRE-AT please visit www.kreat.ca. or contact Founder and CEO Tom Dutta direct at tdutta@kreat.ca
