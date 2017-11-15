News By Tag
Moving America Forward Features Travis W. Watkins Your IRS Weapon
The "Moving America Forward" series hosted by William Shatner will air an interview with leading Nationally Recognized IRS Help Attorney Travis W. Watkins.
Travis Watkins, client relations manager, Madison Mueller, and enrolled agent Joey Akbar, were all interviewed at the Los Angeles "Moving America Forward" news studio by William Shatner and Doug Llewelyn. A one-of-a-kind practice that provides legal representation for business and individual taxpayers from all walks of life, Watkins Tax devotes 100% of its practice to fixing IRS problems for select clients and keeping those problems fixed forever.
In addition to defending hundreds of companies and individuals before the Internal Revenue Service and various state tax agencies, since his admission to law practice in 1999, Travis is also the host of a public service, regionally syndicated, radio wcj show, "Your IRS Weapon" and a bestselling Author. He has been featured on tax matters on ABC News, Bloomberg, Fox Business, CNBC, CNN, Fox News, HLN, MSNBC and Al Jazeera America.
A son of a foreign missionary Travis grew up spending summers in Haiti, Kenya, Rwanda and Europe assisting impoverished children. He brings those experiences and his grandfather's untimely death, preceding a tax audit in the 1970's, to every fight against the IRS.
Licensed to practice before the IRS in all 50 states, Travis is also the creator of the Tax Help Legal Network™ (THLN), a consortium of local, licensed, lawyers in a growing number of locales throughout the U.S. THLN embodies Travis' strongest belief about tax resolution: the hope and future of America's troubled taxpayers reside locally in the experience, courage and accessibility of lawyers trained to do battle with the IRS for fair treatment under the law.
Travis Watkins was honored with the "Moving America Forward Award" for dedicating his life and legal practice to helping families and business owners whose lives are being affected by their inability to pay their tax debt. The Moving America Forward Award is given to innovative entrepreneurs that have distinguished themselves in their industry and, as a result, are "Moving America Forward". For more information about Travis Watkins Tax Resolution and Accounting Firm go to https://www.traviswatkins.com .
This upcoming episode is scheduled to air nationally on Sunday, November 19th, at 11:15 am EST on BizTV.
