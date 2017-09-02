 
Secure ERP, Inc. Now Delivers Dark Web Monitoring Services through ID Agent Partnership

Indianapolis-Based Cyber Security and ERP Firm Now Offers Monitoring and Alerting of Stolen Digital Credentials, Increasingly Valuable Asset on Dark Web
 
 
INDIANAPOLIS - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Secure ERP, celebrating 25 years as an ERP Implementation and IT Cybersecurity Advisor, announced its new Dark Web Monitoring Service, provided through its partnership with ID Agent, provider of Dark Web monitoring and identity theft protection solutions. With Dark Web ID, Secure ERP offers around the clock monitoring and alerting for increasingly compromised digital credentials, scouring millions of sources, including botnets, criminal chat rooms, peer-to-peer networks, malicious websites, bulletin boards and illegal black market sites under their moniker "Guardian Angel Dark Web Monitoring."

"Cyber criminals are no different than the thug that steals packages from your front porch.  They are opportunist looking for the easy targets.  We've all reused credentials (the same username & password) and that's what the thieves count on to make it easy for them. Our clients need an early warning system to let them know when the risk of a breach has increased due to stolen credentials. ID Agent, which we brand under 'Guardian Angel Dark Web Monitoring' is that perfect red flag we need." said Rick Rusch, CPA, CEO & founder of Secure ERP, Inc.

The Dark Web is made up of various digital communities, and while there are legitimate purposes for the Dark Web, it is estimated that over 50 percent of all sites on the Dark Web today are used for criminal activities, including the disclosure and sale of digital credentials.

"Digital credentials such as usernames and passwords are widely used to connect to critical business applications – the reason these credentials are among the most valuable assets found on the Dark Web," said Kevin Lancaster, CEO of ID Agent. "Unfortunately, the unaffordability of cyber offerings has played into the cyber poverty line experienced by small businesses. Dark Web ID, however, delivers an affordable model that provides small businesses with the same advanced credential monitoring capabilities used by Fortune 500 companies to organizations in the SMB and mid-market space."

Dark Web ID is the industry's only commercial solution available to detect customers' compromised credentials in real-time on the Dark Web. It vigilantly searches the most secretive corners of the Internet to find compromised data associated with your customers' employees, contractors and other personnel, and notifies them immediately when these critical assets are compromised. There are a few competitors in the market and none completely focused on the Dark Web as ID Agent's solution.

About ID Agent

ID Agent provides a comprehensive set of threat intelligence and identity monitoring solutions to private and public sector organizations and to millions of individuals impacted by cyber incidents. The company's flagship product, Dark Web ID, combines human and sophisticated Dark Web intelligence with search capabilities to identify, analyze and proactively monitor for compromised or stolen employee and customer data. From monitoring your organization's domain for compromised credentials to deploying identity and credit management programs in order to protect your employees and the customers you serve – ID Agent has the solution.

For more information, visit: http://www.idagent.com

Follow ID Agent on:
         Twitter: @id_agent
         LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/10377727/
         Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MyIDAgent/

About Secure ERP

Secure ERP is a network cyber security & ERP integration specialist in central Indiana with over 25 years of experience supporting small to medium sized businesses. Founded by a CPA & Sophos certified security engineer/architect, Secure ERP is dedicated to our client's security & growth objectives.

Our passion is cyber protection,
but worry free tech is what we deliver..™

Contact Secure ERP, Inc. at: (317) 290-8702.
The Secure ERP Web site is located at:  www.secureerpinc.com

Follow Secure ERP, Inc. on:
         Twitter: @SecureERP
         LinkedIn: secure-erp-inc
         Facebook: SecureERP

All company names and products mentioned in this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contact
Secure ERP, Inc.
Richard Rusch
***@secureerpinc.com
Tags:Cybersecurity, Dark Web Monitoring, Cyber protection
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Indianapolis - Indiana - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Disclaimer
