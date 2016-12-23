News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Secure ERP, Inc. to be an Exhibitor for IMA 2017 Legislative Briefing & Reception on Jan. 11, 2017
Indianapolis-Based ERP & Cyber Security Firm to Sponsor The IMA 2017 Legislative Reception to Promote SYSPRO ERP, TRAVERSE ERP and Cyber Security Solutions to Manufacturers, Distributors, and Service Based Companies.
Secure ERP, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, will invite attendees to learn about Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Business Intelligence (BI) Accounting Software and Cyber Security Solution offerings which are designed to help small to medium sized entities manage the key components of their businesses, including accounting, purchasing, data protection, backup & disaster recovery (BDR) manufacturing, distribution, network security, inventory management, among other functionalities. Secure ERP implements ERP & Data Protection solutions to mid-market companies in a variety of industries.
CEO & founder of Secure ERP, Inc. Rick Rusch, CPA, began the company in 1992 with the passion to help small to medium sized businesses attain their growth potential through solving real business problems. Implementing & supporting data protection & ERP systems focused on the company's need for accurate, timely, and secure information allows Secure ERP to be the trusted advisor many businesses need in uncertain economic conditions.
Rusch explains why Secure ERP is participating as an Exhibitor Sponsor for this reception for manufacturing firms on January 11, 2017: "Our sponsorship is an opportunity for the attendees and our firm to learn from each other in a relaxed atmosphere. From a cyber security standpoint, we want the manufacturer to know that over 50% of the targets of cyber criminals are small businesses where these attendees work. Secure ERP stands ready to educate and protect these manufacturers so they can focus on their business. To that end, we also want to help the growing manufacturer with finding & implementing a world class ERP solution which will grow with their business needs at a pricepoint which doesn't stunt that business growth. Lastly, we want to offer our certified expertise in computer network cyber security via industry leading technologies, such as Guardian Angel Business Continuity, Sophos, and enterprise level ransomware protection at an SMB price. Who wouldn't be excited about this opportunity?"
About Secure ERP
Secure ERP is a network cyber security & ERP integration specialist in central Indiana with over 20 years of experience supporting small to medium sized businesses. Founded by a CPA & Sophos certified security engineer/architect, Secure ERP is dedicated to our client's security & growth objectives.
Not Just ERP Software, Real Business Problems Solved.™
Contact Secure ERP, Inc. at: (317) 290-8702.
The Secure ERP IT Technology website is located at: www.secureerpinc.com
The Secure ERP, Inc. financial ERP solution website is located at www.erpoutsidethebox.com
Follow Secure ERP, Inc. on:
Twitter: @SecureERP
LinkedIn: secure-erp-inc
About the Indiana Manufacturers Association
Formed in 1901, the Indiana Manufacturers Association is the second oldest manufacturers association in the country and the only trade association in Indiana that exclusively focuses on manufacturing. The Indiana Manufacturers Association, representing more than 1,400 companies, is dedicated to advocating for a business climate that creates, protects, and promotes quality manufacturing jobs in Indiana. The staff of the Indiana Manufacturers Association has more than 140 years of combined governmental affairs experience and is recognized as experts in many areas including tax, environment, labor relations, human resources, and healthcare. Visit IMA online at www.imaweb.com.
All company names and products mentioned in this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
Contact
Secure ERP, Inc.
Rick Rusch
***@secureerpinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse