News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Secure ERP, Inc. Joins HIPAA Secure Now! Partner Community
Indianapolis-Based Cyber Security & ERP Firm to offer HIPAA Secure Now! HIPAA Security & Compliance Services to Protect Firms Subject to HIPAA Security and Privacy Rules.
CEO & founder of Secure ERP, Inc. Rick Rusch, CPA, explains why he's partnering with HIPAA Secure Now, "We've focused on cybersecurity for quite some time helping clients beat back the cyber criminals. However, for some clients there was an unfulfilled aspect of their security as it related to HIPAA compliance. We've found that HIPAA Secure Now nicely covers all facets of the complexity related to compliance. The icing on the cake is that they do it for an extremely reasonable cost. That helps our clients keep costs down and spend that savings toward their growth. It fits in perfectly with our shared goals."
About Secure ERP
Secure ERP is a network cyber security & ERP integration specialist in central Indiana with over 25 years of experience supporting small to medium sized businesses. Founded by a CPA & Sophos certified security engineer/architect, Secure ERP is dedicated to our client's security & growth objectives.
Our Passion is Solving Your Real Business Problems.™
Contact Secure ERP, Inc. at: (317) 290-8702.
The Secure ERP Web site is located at: www.secureerpinc.com
Follow Secure ERP, Inc. on:
Twitter: @SecureERP
LinkedIn: secure-erp-inc
About HIPAA Secure Now!
HIPAA Secure Now! has been helping clients comply with the HIPAA Security and Privacy Rules since 2009. The company's all-in-one solution provides a Security Risk Assessment, which also satisfies Meaningful Use and MACRA requirements, as well as privacy and security policies and procedures, and training. HIPAA Secure Now! moves customers toward HIPAA compliance quickly and easily, and protects them in the event of an audit or investigation. Customers can complete the entire process in less than three hours, and regularly comment that it is painless and has made their lives easier. For more information, visit http://www.HIPAASecureNow.com.
All company names and products mentioned in this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
Contact
Secure ERP, Inc.
Richard Rusch
***@secureerpinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse