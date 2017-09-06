News By Tag
What could possibly be missing from Instagram?
Instagram has quickly become social media's favorite platform, but it still has one major peeve that can be very irritating.
While the true reasons behind this is unknown, it creates a challenge for many as to which link is the most valuable to them. Is it their facebook profile? Linkedin profile? Snapchat?
Another downside to the posts not being clickable is the lack of attribution to influencer marketing efforts by Instagram influencers.
When brands promote their products or services through influencer marketing channels on Instagram, it works out to be more of a branding campaign, where unless the single link is used for the brand being promoted, there is no tracking mechanism to see if there were direct results from these marketing efforts. As a result, brands are spending thousands of dollars on their influencer marketing efforts on Instagram, without having much data on the impact of these efforts.
To address these issues, Aanicca Ventures Inc., a company based out of Toronto, Canada, has just launched AdsFluence, an influencer marketing platform for Instagram.
A single link provided by AdsFluence to Instagrammers, added to their profile page, would allow them to then have their own custom page. Not only can this page be fully customizable by adding all their social media links and other URLs, they can also feature any paid ads or sponsors on here. Brands now get more visibility for their dollar as the placement is more permanent on the influencer's profile page, until the Instagrammer decides to remove it. In addition, the ability to have a clickable link would allow the brand to monitor the activity received from the marketing effort.
Smaller Instagrammers with 5,000 to 50,000 followers can now also join in on the 'Influencer marketing' frenzy and promote game apps. They would do so by posting about one of many game apps shown on their custom page and review it or challenging their followers to a game. They would then earn revenue when their followers engage with the free game app.
"While Instagram can be a very social tool if you have a small following of close family and friends, it can be seen as a valuable source of entertainment for the followers when it comes to Instagrammers who post regularly, and commit to good content", says Neil Raj, CEO and Founder of AdsFluence, an Influencer Marketing Agency. "Such valuable content takes time, and energy for the Instagrammers to create. We are providing these creators tools to generate revenue from their hard work, without having their audience / followers to have to pay to have access to this content."
No matter how large or small, Instagrammers create another touch point to their followers, and can inadvertently influence engagement with a brand. With the decline in TV ad's effectiveness, and the rise in adblockers on online display ads, agencies are flocking to social media as the next best advertising platform. What better way to find out about a service or a product, than 'word of mouth' advertising (ie. influencer marketing), through a person you know, like and trust.
To find out more about marketing through Instagram influencers or to register for free as an Instagram Influencer, visit http://www.AdsFluence.com
About AdsFluence
AdsFluence is division of Aanicca Ventures Inc., a corporation out of Ontario Canada. Aanicca Ventures Inc. also owns a performance-
Aanicca Ventures Inc. founder, Neil Raj, is available for interviews on a range of topics related to influencer marketing, online advertising, and app marketing.
For more information and to schedule interviews please contact Neil Raj 647-785-6919 (tel:(647)%20785-
