The death of mobile banner ads!
Who actually clicks on banner ads? On purpose, that is! With the rise in ad blocking technology, banner ads are quickly becoming a thing of the past. What does this mean for the future of digital advertising?
While the decline of banner ads has been evident for a few years now, the main reasons have been due to overall 'banner blindness' as well as accidently clicks from mobile devices. Its said that up-to 50 % of mobile banner clicks are accidental!
However, what's been rapidly deteriorating any effectiveness of banner ads lately have the been the burst in popularity of ad blockers. Mobile adblock usage is growing explosively in Asia and is set to spread to North America and Europe as well. 615 Million devices now use adblock, which amounts to about 11% of the global internet population! Adblockers are most popular with the 18-25 year old age bracket, with 47% of respondents in this demographic using them. In 2016 alone, adblock usage grew by 30% globally!
So, what does this mean for marketers? How do brands now get to engage and interact with potential clients?
To combat ad blockers, gain reach, and provide authentic content-driven advertising, the marketing world has turned to native ads, sponsored content, and influencer marketing platforms. The focus is now shifting to brands creating engaging content to entertain their audience. While native ad spend has increased by 600% over the past few years, the likes of Facebook and Instagram are pushing ahead with social ads and sponsored posts.
Instagram is one of the fastest growing social media platforms today, having reached over 600 million global users by the end of 2016. Users are flocking to Instagram, and brands are starting to get in on the action, with influencer marketing campaigns.
"Word of mouth marketing has existed before even traditional advertising, and Influencer marketing is simply the new form of this type of marketing, says Neil Raj, CEO and Founder of AdsFluence, an Influencer Marketing Agency. "Instagrammers, whether large or small, have the power to influence through everyday conversations, and brands are starting to see the benefit of such engagement, to bring awareness to their products and services. Their followers typically don't care if content is sponsored as long as the content is good"
Influencer marketing on Instagram is set to reach over $1 billion in 2017 alone, and will more than double by 2019.
To find out more about marketing through Instagram influencers or to register for free as an Instagram Influencer, visit http://www.AdsFluence.com
