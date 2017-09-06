News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Word of Mouth advertising is now cool!
Word of Mouth advertising as it was known in yesteryear, has rebranded and is now cool. Welcome to the world of 'Influencer Marketing' where ordinary instagrammers are getting paid to do a bit of 'word of mouth' advertsing, or is it 'word of text'?
People today seem to be tired of seeing ads, and this is clearly evident by the rapid increase in popularity of adblockers. An alarming rate of 615 Million devices now use adblocker, which amounts to about 11% of the global internet population!
The new medium to convey messages to an audience is ironically, one of the oldest ways of marketing – "word of mouth" – Influencer marketing through social channels.
Followers of influencers often have a close relationship with the people they follow, building a loyal, trustworthy relationship. Even when the influencer markets a product, their followers are usually okay with it, as long as the content created is genuine, and is properly indicated as a sponsored post.
The AdsFluence platform not only allows larger influencers to easily generate revenue from flat rate sponsorship posts, it also allows for smaller Instagrammers to generate revenue from clicks, leads, or installs of free apps.
"Building an audience, and keeping that audience entertained is not easy. It takes a lot of time and effort", says Neil Raj, CEO and Founder of AdsFluence Influencer Marketing Agency. "The AdsFluence platform gives an opportunity for Instagrammers, large and small, to generate revenue from these efforts."
The launch of these types of platforms show the changes in the digital space, giving more power to the content creators, and tapping into their creative ingenuity, while leverage their social media, their followers, and their social network, to reach this very engaged audience.
Advertisers would benefit greatly from this platform as they are able to segment and select the influencer that they partner with, based on the interest category of the Instagrammer, as well as the GEO location, number of followers, and overall engagement rate of the followers.
Social media is here to stay, and while there will be disclosure stipulations for influencers to properly indicate when a post is sponsored, we will start to see more emphasis on such user generated influencer marketing initiatives. After all, nothing vouches for a product or service more, than social proof.
To find out more about marketing through Instagram influencers or to register for free as an Instagram Influencer, visit http://www.AdsFluence.com
Aanicca Ventures Inc. (http://www.adcommunal.com)
For more information and to schedule interviews please contact Neil Raj tel: 647-785-6919, neil@aanicca.com Skype: adcommunal
Contact
Neil Raj
***@aanicca.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 06, 2017