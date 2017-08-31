 
Cody's Car Conundrum Chats with Ralph Gilles

 
 
DENVER - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- In the middle of the night, you wake up in the dark. Your mind is racing as you fumble for the lamp sitting on the night stand. You find that tablet and pencil you keep in the top drawer. You smile…breathing heavily as you draw that first tire..then the body..then the frame…slowly takes shape. You're no Picasso, but as the tense minutes pass, you see the images in your dreams begin to take form on paper. It's not just any car. It's the automobile of the next generation. Your creativity…your imagination has taken shape and form and it's up to you to make it a reality.

It's a unique process any car designer can share with auto lovers. Ralph Gilles, Head of Design at FCA is no exception. Gilles is the latest interview by Teenage Car Enthusiast Cody Wagner, host of Cody's Car Conundrum.

In this episode, Gilles shares what it's like to work in the automotive industry, walking the different studios and looking at sketches and ideas. He shares liking the creative process, seeing cars come to life and shares some insight about "The Pacifica".

You'll be on the edge of your seat as Wagner and Gilles talk about Minivans, Vipers and Alfa Romeo. If you don't know about "Vanessa", you will definitely want to tune in to this podcast and find out what that means.

Wagner takes this opportunity to find out from Gilles about the future of the automotive industry. The discussion includes technology, autonomous cars as well as gaming, women being the largest buyers of cars. To find out what Gilles had to say about young car enthusiasts wanting to get into the auto industry, career types, women and automotive industry, tune in and listen at http://codyscarconundrum.podbean.com . Be sure and subscribe so you don't miss out on future episodes.

About Cody Wagner

Cody Wagner is a best-selling author, online instructor, Teenpreneur, homeschool student and a YouTuber. He has been interviewed by Good Day Colorado, Udemy, Digital Parent and several online blogs. His hobbies include racquetball, online sports and swimming. When he is not reading about cars, watching car races or playing car games, he is playing with his twin, Erica.

Dr. Taffy Wagner
Source:Cody's Car Conundrum
Click to Share