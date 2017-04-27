 
Cody's Car Conundrum Podcast Reaches 3,000 Downloads

Weekly show discusses the latest in car news and car culture.
 
DENVER - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Cody's Car Conundrum podcast has officially reached 3,000 downloads. Since its launch in March 2016, the podcast has continued to offer a weekly dose of all things car from car news, car shows and even car races. The audience of listeners keeps growing.

Not only does Cody's Car Conundrum's fan base continue to increase, the podcast itself is expanding.  Now, listeners can find the podcast on iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/codys-car-conundrum/id1226702458.

"I'm grateful to all the listeners who have become part of my audience," said Cody Wagner, host and creator of the show. "With the expansion to iTunes, I plan to include interviews with automotive experts in the coming months.  Pertinent information will also be shared on my new blog http://www.codyscarconundrum.com .

Cody has also has created new merchandise. You can locate his shirts on Amazon.com by typing in Cody's Car Conundrum in the search feature.

If you'd like to sponsor Cody's podcast, contact Dr. Taffy at the following email address – drtaffy777@gmail.com and put Sponsor in the Subject line.

Cody is a teenpreneur, podcaster and  homeschooler whose accolades include being a Best-Selling Author, an Udemy Instructor, YouTuber and car enthusiast.

Dr. Taffy Wagner
